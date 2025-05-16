Anzeige
Freitag, 16.05.2025
WKN: 900104 | ISIN: US1046741062 | Ticker-Symbol: BRV
Brady Corporation declares regular dividend to shareholders

MILWAUKEE, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 15, 2025, Brady Corporation's (NYSE: BRC) Board of Directors declared a dividend to shareholders of the company's Class A Common Stock of $0.24 per share, payable on July 31, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2025.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady's products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2024, employed approximately 5,700 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady's fiscal 2024 sales were approximately $1.34 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradyid.com.

For More Information Contact:
Investor Contact: Ann Thornton (414) 438-6887
Media Contact: Kate Venne (414) 438-5176


