GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.05.2025 07:06 Uhr
Stockwik Förvaltning AB: Stockwik publishes quarterly report Januari 1 - March 31, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

CONTINUED ORGANIC GROWTH IN OPERATING PROFIT

The work to organically improve operating profit and capital efficiency within the Group resulted in yet another quarter of positive development, despite a prolonged recession and turbulence in the financial markets. The EBITA margin improved to 6.8 % (6.0 %) due to an increased EBITA of 13.6 (12.0) MSEK, while net sales of 200.1 MSEK were in line with the previous year (200.8 MSEK).

JANUARY 1 - MARCH 31, 2025

  • Net sales 200.1 (200.8) MSEK. Decrease by 0.4%, of which 0.4% organic.
  • EBITDA 24,4 (22,6) MSEK. Increase by 7.9%, of which 7.9% organic.
  • EBITA 13,6 (12,0) MSEK. Increase by 13.5%, of which 13.5% organic.
  • EBIT 11,9 (9,8) MSEK. Increase by 21.7%.
  • Profit before tax increase to 1.2 (-3.7) MSEK.
  • Profit after tax increased to 1.4 (-3.2) MSEK.

PERIOD JANUARY 1 - MARCH 31, 2025

MSEKJan-Mar 2025 Jan-Mar 2024 Apr 2024- Mar 2025 Jan-Dec
2024
Net sales200.1200.8850.1850.9
Gross margin, %63.1%62.0%59.8%59.5%
EBITDA24.322.696.795.1
EBITDA margin, %12.2%11.3%11.4%11.2%
Adjusted EBITA *26.725.2105.3103.9
Adjusted EBITDA margin, %13.3%12.5%12.4%12.2%
EBITA13.612.053.952.4
EBITA margin, %6.8%6.0%6.3%6.2%
Adjusted EBITA *15.914.657.556.2
Adjusted EBITA margin, %8.0%7.3%6.8%6.6%
EBIT11.99.846.844.8
EBIT margin, %5.9%4.9%5.5%5.3%
Profit before tax1.2-3.7-2.0-6.8
Profit after tax1.4-3.2-9.2-13.6
Operational cashflow-0.013.146.859.9
Earnings per share before dilution, SEK0.21-0.49-1.46-2.16
Earnings per share after dilution, SEK0.21-0.49-1.46-2.16
Average number of employees396.0398.0403.5404.0
Equity ratio, %26.8%27.3%26.8%26.3%
Net debt396.7386.6396.7385.8
Net debt/EBITDA- - 4.10 4.06
Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA *- - 3.77 3.71

*For adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the bond terms) and adjusted EBITA, items affecting comparability totaling 2.3 (2.6) MSEK have been excluded for the reporting period, comprising restructuring costs of 2.3 (1.9) MSEK, inventory revaluation of - (0.6) MSEK, and other items of - (0.1) MSEK.

This information is being disclosed by Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ) in compliance with the Market Securities Act. The information was submitted for publication at 07:00 (CEST) on May 16, 2025, through the designated contact person provided below.

For further information, please contact:
Urban Lindskog, President and CEO
Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ)
E-mail: info@stockwik.se

About Stockwik

Stockwik offers a stable platform for small businesses to develop both organically and through acquisitions. Stockwik's companies offer value-adding products and services to corporate customers. Stockwik is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap with the short name STWK.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
