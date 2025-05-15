Anzeige
LightPath Technologies Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

ORLANDO, Fla., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," "we," or "our"), a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Financial Summary:


Three Months Ended March 31,


$ in millions

2025

2024

% Change

Revenue

$9.2

$7.7

19.1 %

Gross Profit

$2.7

$1.6

65.9 %

Operating Expenses

$6.0

$4.2

42.9 %

Net Income (Loss)

($3.6)

($2.6)

37.1 %

Adj. EBITDA* (non-GAAP)

($2.0)

($1.5)

(31.3 %)






Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 & Subsequent Highlights:

  • Closed the acquisition of G5 Infrared ("G5"), a leading high-end infrared camera systems manufacturer, part of LightPath's strategic vision to become a leading vertically-integrated infrared imaging solutions provider.
  • Awarded an initial $2.2 million engineering development model (EDM) order for infrared cameras by L3Harris Technologies to support the Navy's Shipboard Panoramic Electro-Optic/Infrared (SPEIR) Program.
  • Received a $4.8 million initial qualification order for infrared cameras with a new defense industry customer, for planned delivery in calendar year 2025.
  • Secured $4.9 million order for cooled infrared cameras with existing defense customer, for planned delivery in fiscal 2026.
  • Participated in leading industry and investor conferences including the Photonics Spectra Infrared Imaging Summit 2025, SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing, Advanced Infrared Solutions at 2025 Border Security Expo, 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference, and Sequire Investor Summit Puerto Rico.

Management Commentary

Sam Rubin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LightPath, said: "The closing of our acquisition of G5 Infrared, and the subsequent three significant orders for this new subsidiary, helped to accelerate execution of our strategic vision to become a leading vertically-integrated infrared imaging solutions provider in the $9 billion infrared imaging market. G5 provides a highly incremental offering to LightPath, providing a broad range of cooled infrared camera solutions and assemblies, ranging from high performance mid wave zoom thermal imaging camera systems to thin film deposition services on a variety of infrared substrates, all of which are complementary to our line of uncooled infrared cameras, infrared optics and infrared materials.

"G5's significant pipeline of new business opportunities, with multiple program awards expected to begin production in the next two years, was highlighted recently by three new orders that validate our accretive acquisition. A $4.8 million initial qualification order with a new defense industry customer and a $4.9 million follow-on order with an existing defense industry customer was followed by an initial $2.2 million engineering development model order by L3Harris Technologies - all of which were for infrared cameras from our growing portfolio of cooled and uncooled camera solutions. G5's revenue is primarily driven by established multi-year contracts and multiple programs of record in shipboard long-range surveillance, border security, and counter UAS systems, as well as recurring federal, naval, and law enforcement programs. We expect to add significant value beyond G5's initial accretive revenue stream and believe the acquisition will continue to drive future growth with its higher average selling price and higher-margin cooled infrared camera offerings, incremental products, as well as notable operational synergies - such as integrating their offerings with our proprietary BlackDiamond glass and in-house optics manufacturing capabilities.

"Looking ahead, we expect continued momentum for our product portfolio and market potential with our Germanium-free BlackDiamond infrared imaging solutions. With supply chain issues plaguing competing Germanium based solutions - such as China's recent ban on the export of Germanium to the United States - our BlackDiamond products are becoming increasingly important to customers. While the China ban has of course impacted the small proportion of our legacy business that still leverages Germanium, we continue to transition our business to utilize our BlackDiamond solutions.

"We are moving forward with key defense programs, including our bid to produce a design of a major missile program for the U.S. Army with Lockheed Martin. We are now starting to deliver flightworthy hardware for implementation into Lockheed Martin's initial live program test units and believe the U.S. Army could potentially make a contractor selection decision late this year or early next year. With the integration of G5, we believe we are well positioned to be the optical solutions provider of choice for high value customers with an accelerating pipeline of government and military projects with key defense customers," concluded Rubin.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 19.1% to $9.2 million, as compared to $7.7 million in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. Revenue was split amongst the Company's product groups in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 as follows:

Product Group Revenue
($ in millions)**

Third Quarter of
Fiscal 2025

Third Quarter of
Fiscal 2024

% Change

Infrared Components

$3.6

$3.6

0 %

Visible Components

$2.8

$2.7

6 %

Assemblies & Modules

$1.9

$0.8

123 %

Engineering Services

$0.8

$0.5

54 %

** Numbers may not foot due to rounding

Gross profit increased 65.9% to $2.7 million, or 29.1% of total revenues, in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to $1.6 million, or 20.9% of total revenues, in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. The increase in gross margin as a percentage of revenue is primarily due to a more favorable product mix, with more revenue from assemblies and modules and engineering services, which typically have higher margins than infrared components.

Operating expenses increased 42.9% to $6.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, as compared to $4.2 million in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily due to higher legal and consulting fees related to business development and strategic initiatives, including expenses associated with the G5 acquisition, as well as increased sales and marketing spend to promote new products and an increase in materials spend for internally funded new product development projects.

Net loss in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 totaled $3.6 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $2.6 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA* loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $2.0 million, compared to a loss of $1.5 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Call

Management will host an investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time today, Thursday, May 15, 2025, to discuss the Company's third quarter fiscal 2025 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-425-9470
International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0878
Conference ID: 13749941
Webcast: LPTH Q3 FY2025 Earnings Conference Call

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through Thursday, May 29, 2025. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay pin number 13749941. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) is a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications. As a vertically integrated solutions provider with in-house engineering design support, LightPath's family of custom solutions range from proprietary BlackDiamond chalcogenide-based glass materials - sold under exclusive license from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory - to complete infrared optical systems and thermal imaging assemblies. The Company's primary manufacturing footprint is located in Orlando, Florida with additional facilities in Texas, New Hampshire, Latvia and China. To learn more, please visit www.lightpath.com.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding financial results, this press release includes references to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company calculates EBITDA by adjusting net income to exclude net interest expense, income tax expense or benefit, depreciation, and amortization. We also calculate adjusted EBITDA, which excludes: (1) the effect of the non-cash income or expense associated with the mark-to-market adjustments, related to the warrants; and (2) the loss on extinguishment of debt. The fair value of the warrants is re-measured each reporting period until the warrants are either exercised or expired (which expiration occurs on February 18, 2031).

A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze underlying business operations and understand performance. In addition, management may utilize these non-GAAP financial measures as guides in forecasting, budgeting, and planning. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented in the table below.

LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Regulation G Disclosure






(unaudited)




Three Months Ended
March 31,



Nine Months Ended
March 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Net loss


$

(3,560,349)



$

(2,597,534)



$

(7,795,091)



$

(5,653,573)


Depreciation and amortization



1,463,150




1,042,850




3,356,752




2,985,850


Income tax provision



100,031




5,798




160,192




121,402


Interest expense



498,862




37,649




817,275




149,048


EBITDA


$

(1,498,306)



$

(1,511,237)



$

(3,460,872)



$

(2,397,273)


Loss on extinguishment of debt



418,502








418,502






Change in fair value of warrant liability



(904,694)








(904,694)






Adjusted EBITDA


$

(1,984,498)



$

(1,511,237)



$

(3,947,064)



$

(2,397,273)


% of revenue



-22

%



-20

%



-16

%



-10

%

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "guidance," "plan," "estimate," "will," "would," "project," "maintain," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "prospect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "believe," "continue," "opportunity," "potential," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: (i) anticipated timing for program awards, as well as any resulting impact on our financial performance; (ii) the impact of the G5 acquisition on our business and results of operations; (iii) the performance of our product portfolio and expected market potential with our products and (iv) expectations regarding our ability to secure government and military projects with certain customers. These forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the impact of varying demand for the Company products; the ability of the Company to obtain needed raw materials and components from its suppliers; the impact of tariffs and other governmental trade restrictions; actions governments, businesses, and individuals take in response to the pandemic, including restrictions on onsite commercial interactions; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; geopolitical tensions, the Russian-Ukraine conflict, and the Hamas/ Israel war; the effects of steps that the Company could take to reduce operating costs; the inability of the Company to sustain profitable sales growth, convert inventory to cash, or reduce its costs to maintain competitive prices for its products; circumstances or developments that may make the Company unable to implement or realize the anticipated benefits, or that may increase the costs, of its current and planned business initiatives; and those factors detailed by the Company in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties, or facts materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)






March 31,



June 30,


Assets


2025



2024


Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

6,478,885



$

3,480,268


Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance of $23,514 and $25,676



7,651,086




4,928,931


Inventories, net



12,687,225




6,551,059


Prepaid expenses and deposits



1,206,115




445,900


Other current assets



57,815




131,177


Total current assets



28,081,126




15,537,335











Property and equipment, net



15,461,601




15,210,612


Operating lease right-of-use assets



6,457,530




6,741,549


Intangible assets, net



21,476,226




3,650,739


Goodwill



9,741,473




6,764,127


Deferred tax assets, net



123,000




123,000


Other assets



79,860




59,602


Total assets


$

81,420,816



$

48,086,964


Liabilities and Stockholders Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable


$

5,737,240



$

3,231,713


Accrued liabilities



3,079,036




1,911,867


Accrued payroll and benefits



1,752,940




1,446,452


Operating lease liabilities, current



1,271,740




1,059,998


Loans payable, current portion



185,631




209,170


Finance lease obligation, current portion



203,954




177,148


Total current liabilities



12,230,541




8,036,348











Deferred tax liabilities, net



1,498,479




326,197


Accrued liabilities, noncurrent



937,000




611,619


Finance lease obligation, less current portion



457,441




528,753


Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent



7,518,766




8,058,502


Loans payable, less current portion



4,693,544




325,880


Warrant liability



4,116,357






Total liabilities



31,452,128




17,887,299











Commitments and Contingencies


















Series G Convertible Preferred Stock; $0.01 par value


$

34,399,622















Stockholders equity:









Preferred stock: Series D, $.01 par value, voting;









500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding









Common stock: Class A, $.01 par value, voting;









94,500,000 shares authorized;









42,893,563 and 39,254,643 shares issued and outstanding



428,936




392,546


Additional paid-in capital



238,327,729




245,140,758


Accumulated other comprehensive income



451,067




509,936


Accumulated deficit



(223,638,666)




(215,843,575)


Total stockholders equity



15,569,066




30,199,665


Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders equity


$

81,420,816



$

48,086,964


LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(unaudited)






Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended




March 31,



March 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Revenue, net


$

9,167,627



$

7,699,175



$

24,992,837



$

23,092,060


Cost of sales



6,503,526




6,092,988




17,553,476




16,985,846


Gross profit



2,664,101




1,606,187




7,439,361




6,106,214


Operating expenses:

















Selling, general and administrative



4,448,359




3,171,770




11,075,005




8,691,395


New product development



757,938




569,962




1,998,775




1,817,598


Amortization of intangible assets



779,025




434,403




1,469,512




1,201,120


Loss on disposal of property and equipment



2,068




13,248




80,505




13,248


Total operating expenses



5,987,390




4,189,383




14,623,797




11,723,361


Operating loss



(3,323,289)




(2,583,196)




(7,184,436)




(5,617,147)


Other income (expense):

















Interest expense, net



(498,862)




(37,649)




(817,275)




(149,048)


Loss on extinguishment of debt



(418,502)








(418,502)






Change in fair value of warrant liability



904,694








904,694






Other income (expense), net



(124,359)




29,109




(119,380)




234,024


Total other income (expense), net



(137,029)




(8,540)




(450,463)




84,976


Loss before income taxes



(3,460,318)




(2,591,736)




(7,634,899)




(5,532,171)


Income tax provision



100,031




5,798




160,192




121,402


Net loss


$

(3,560,349)



$

(2,597,534)



$

(7,795,091)



$

(5,653,573)


Foreign currency translation adjustment



120,572




(112,356)




(58,869)




22,409


Comprehensive loss


$

(3,439,777)



$

(2,709,890)



$

(7,853,960)



$

(5,631,164)


Loss per common share (basic)


$

(0.09)



$

(0.07)



$

(0.19)



$

(0.15)


Number of shares used in per share calculation (basic)



41,363,643




37,988,770




40,209,657




37,639,464


Loss per common share (diluted)


$

(0.09)



$

(0.07)



$

(0.19)



$

(0.15)


Number of shares used in per share calculation (diluted)



41,363,643




37,988,770




40,209,657




37,639,464


LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

(unaudited)






Temporary
Equity












Accumulated










Series G
Convertible



Class A



Additional



Other






Total




Preferred Stock



Common Stock



Paid-in



Comprehensive



Accumulated



Stockholders




Shares



Amount



Shares



Amount



Capital



Income



Deficit



Equity


Balances at June 30, 2024









39,254,643



$

392,546



$

245,140,758



$

509,936



$

(215,843,575)



$

30,199,665


Issuance of common stock for:































Employee Stock Purchase Plan









8,232




82




10,290












10,372


Exercise of Stock Options, RSUs & RSAs, net









70,309




703




(703)














Issuance of common stock for acquisition of Visimid









279,553




2,796




318,562












321,358


Stock-based compensation on stock options, RSUs & RSAs

















264,475












264,475


Foreign currency translation adjustment





















271,594








271,594


Net loss

























(1,622,745)




(1,622,745)


Balances at September 30, 2024









39,612,737



$

396,127



$

245,733,382



$

781,530



$

(217,466,320)



$

29,444,719


Issuance of common stock for:































Exercise of Stock Options, RSUs & RSAs, net









229,097




2,291




(2,291)














Shares issued as compensation









49,000




490




89,180












89,670


Stock-based compensation on stock options, RSUs & RSAs

















231,581












231,581


Foreign currency translation adjustment





















(451,035)








(451,035)


Net loss

























(2,611,997)




(2,611,997)


Balances at December 31, 2024









39,890,834



$

398,908



$

246,051,852



$

330,495



$

(220,078,317)



$

26,702,938


Issuance of preferred stock under private equity placement, net of fees



255




20,968590












(1,320,102)












(1,320,102)


Issuance of common stock for:

































Employee Stock Purchase Plan











1,137




11




4,002












4,013


Exercise of Stock Options, RSUs & RSAs, net











238,641




2,387




788












3,175


Issuance of common stock for acquisition of Visimid











102,700




1,027




391,561












392,588


Issuance of common stock for acquisition of G5











1,972,501




19,725




4,852,343












4,872,068


Issuance of common stock under private equity placement, net of fees











687,750




6,878




1,584,014












1,590,892


Preferred cumulative dividends plus accretion







13,431,032












(13,431,032)












(13,431,032)


Stock-based compensation on stock options, RSUs & RSAs



















194,303












194,303


Foreign currency translation adjustment























120,572








120,572


Net loss



























(3,560,349)




(3,560,349)


Balances at March 31, 2025



255



$

34,399,622




42,893,563



$

428,936



$

238,327,729



$

451,067



$

(223,638,666)



$

15,569,066



































Balances at June 30, 2023











37,344,739



$

373,447



$

242,808,771



$

606,536



$

(207,836,229)



$

35,952,525


Issuance of common stock for:

































Employee Stock Purchase Plan











14,607




146




19,573












19,719


Exercise of Stock Options, RSUs & RSAs, net











14,482




145




(145)














Issuance of common stock for acquisition of Visimid











81,610




816




149,184












150,000


Stock-based compensation on stock options, RSUs & RSAs



















240,075












240,075


Foreign currency translation adjustment























(125,208)








(125,208)


Net loss



























(1,342,376)




(1,342,376)


Balances at September 30, 2023











37,455,438



$

374,554



$

243,217,458



$

481,328



$

(209,178,605)



$

34,894,735


Issuance of common stock for:

































Exercise of Stock Options, RSUs & RSAs, net











93,940




940




(940)














Stock-based compensation on stock options, RSUs & RSAs



















258,691












258,691


Foreign currency translation adjustment























259,973








259,973


Net loss



























(1,713,663)




(1,713,663)


Balances at December 31, 2023











37,549,378



$

375,494



$

243,475,209



$

741,301



$

(210,892,268)



$

33,699,736


Issuance of common stock for:

































Employee Stock Purchase Plan











15,840




158




19,800












19,958


Exercise of Stock Options, RSUs & RSAs, net











225,814




2,258




(2,258)














Issuance of common stock for acquisition of Visimid











267,176




2,672




333,382












336,054


Issuance of common stock under public equity placement











68,041




680




97,528












98,208


Stock-based compensation on stock options, RSUs & RSAs



















264,492












264,492


Foreign currency translation adjustment























(112,356)








(112,356)


Net loss



























(2,597,534)




(2,597,534)


Balances at March 31, 2024











38,126,249



$

381,262



$

244,188,153



$

628,945



$

(213,489,802)



$

31,708,558



































Issuance of common stock for:

































Exercise of Stock Options, RSUs & RSAs, net











610,952




6,110




(6,110)














Issuance of common stock under public equity placement











517,442




5,174




702,950












708,124


Stock-based compensation on stock options, RSUs & RSAs



















255,765












255,765


Foreign currency translation adjustment























(119,009)








(119,009)


Net loss



























(2,353,773)




(2,353,773)


Balances at June 30, 2024











39,254,643



$

392,546



$

245,140,758



$

509,936



$

(215,843,575)



$

30,199,665


LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)






Nine Months Ended
March 31,




2025



2024


Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss


$

(7,795,091)



$

(5,653,573)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization



3,356,752




2,985,850


Interest from amortization of loan issuance costs



161,905






Loss on extinguishment of debt



418,502






Warrant issuance costs



318,777






Change in fair value of warrant liability



(904,694)






Loss on disposal of property and equipment



80,505




13,248


Stock-based compensation on stock options, RSUs & RSAs, net



745,155




763,258


Provision for credit losses



(3,014)




(4,422)


Change in operating lease assets and liabilities



(91,582)




47,693


Inventory write-offs to allowance



135,625




95,539


Deferred taxes



(2,368)




8,573


Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:









Trade accounts receivable



(822,043)




1,766,594


Other current assets



73,362




(419,797)


Inventories



(1,206,340)




725,460


Prepaid expenses and deposits



(360,439)




95,900


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



520,289




32,020


Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(5,374,699)




456,343











Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchase of property and equipment



(580,726)




(1,892,660)


Proceeds from sale of equipment



10,648






Proceeds from sale-leaseback of equipment







364,710


Acquisition of G5



(20,250,011)






Acquisition of Visimid, net of cash acquired







(847,141)


Net cash used in investing activities



(20,820,089)




(2,375,091)











Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from exercise of stock options



3,175






Proceeds from sale of common stock from Employee Stock Purchase Plan



14,385




39,677


Proceeds from issuance of common stock under public equity placement







98,208


Proceeds from issuance of common stock under private equity placement



437,725






Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock under private equity placement



18,842,138






Proceeds from issuance of warrants under private equity placement



4,313,813






Deferred payment for acquisition of Visimid



(125,000)






Borrowings on loans payable



6,659,596




142,853


Loan issuance costs



(597,465)






Payments on loans payable



(149,118)




(2,262,798)


Repayment of finance lease obligations



(133,711)




(87,610)


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



29,265,538




(2,069,670)











Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents



(72,133)




2,880


Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



2,998,617




(3,985,538)


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



3,480,268




7,144,490


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period


$

6,478,885



$

3,158,952











Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:









Interest paid in cash


$

66,136



$

161,676


Income taxes paid


$

118,016



$

120,787


Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing & financing activities:









Purchase of equipment through finance lease arrangements


$

93,048



$

391,107


Issuance of common stock for acquisition of Visimid


$

713,946



$

486,054


SOURCE LightPath Technologies

