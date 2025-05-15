SOS Limited Reports 2024 Financial Results

SOS Limited Reports 92.6% Surge in Commodity Trading Revenue Amid Strategic Pivot

Cryptocurrency Mining Revenue Halves as SOS Focuses on Facility Upgrades and Commodity Expansion

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOS Limited ("SOS" or the "Company") (NYSE: SOS) today reported its full year financial results for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2024 and that it has filed with annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the "Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Results of operations

Revenue

The following table presents our revenues by revenue source and by proportion for the periods indicated (in thousands, except percentages):





FY 2024



FY 2023





Amount



Percentage



Amount



Percentage

Commodity trading

214,340



92.6 %

68,409



74 % Cryptocurrency Mining

9,258



4 %

18,898



20.4 % Hosting service

6,506



2.8 %

2,365



2.6 % Other

1,320



0.6 %

2,744



3 % Total

231,424



100 %

92,416



100 %

The company reported a significant year-over-year increase in commodity trading revenue, which soared to $214.3 million FY 2024, accounting for 92.6% of total revenue-up from 74.0% in FY 2023. This growth was fueled by robust domestic demand and the expansion of the company's product portfolio to include rubber and coal.

Conversely, cryptocurrency mining revenue declined to $9.3 million from $18.9 million in FY 2023. The dip was attributed to the temporary shutdown of the Texas mining facility for upgrades during the first half of 2024.

Revenue from other segments, primarily the legacy auto insurance business, continued to taper, reflecting $1.4 million decrease from $2.7 million in FY 2023 to $1.3 million in FY2024 -as the company progresses toward its full disposal, initiated in 2022.

As of December 31, 2024, SOS has focused on four product lines and services, including commodity trading, cryptocurrency mining, hosting service and others, constitute 92.6%, 4.0%, 2.8% and 0.6% of the total revenues, respectively.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company holds 736.75 units of BTC, reflecting an increase of 61.10 units compared to the previous year.

During the first half of 2024, the Company temporarily suspended operations to upgrade its facilities, resuming full production in July 2024.

Additionally, the Company's ETH holdings remain unchanged from the prior year at 2,924.79 units, with no additions made during the year.

The Company bought and sold commodity products such as sesame, sulfur, rubber, mung bean, asphalt and circuit modular units. The company recognizes revenue when the product has been delivered, title to the good and risk associated with it has been transferred to the customers. Revenue generated from commodity trading amounts to $21.4 million during the fiscal year of 2024 representing 92.6% of the total sales.

Costs of revenue

Revenue costs increased from $78.2 million in 2023 to $224.4 million in 2024, increase of $146.2 million. It includes the cost of goods sold for commodity trading, maintenance expenses and power supply, salaries and benefits for on-site staffs, software amortization and hardware depreciation for cryptocurrency mining rigs.

Operating expenses

The following table presents our operating expense by source and proportion for the periods indicated (in thousands, except percentages):





FY 2024



FY 2023

Selling expenses



2,774





10 %



672





4 % General and administrative



18,136





63 %



11,058





58 % Share-based compensation



7,735





27 %



7,264





38 %





28,645













18,994











Operating expenses increased from $18.99 million in 2024 to $28.6 million in 2024, representing a 50.6 % year-on-year increase of $9.6 million.

Selling expenses

Selling expenses were $2.8 million for 2024, compared to $0.7 million for 2023.

The year-on-year increase for 2024 was $2.1 million, representing a year-on-year sincrease of 300%. The increase mainly consisted of a $1.4 million increase in transportation expenses for coal.

General and administrative expenses

In 2024, G&A expenses for the year-on-year basis increased by $7.1 million, reflecting an overall of 64% increase.mainly attributable to the increase in depreciation of the Company's mining rigs of $5.9 million. <

Share-based compensation expenses

Share-based compensation expenses increased from $7.3 million in 2023 to $7.7 million in 2024, representing an increase of $0.4 million mainly attributable to issuance of 52,000,000 common shares, which is a part of salaries for employee and management personnel.

GAAP Operating Loss and EPS

The Company had operating loss of $21.6 million for the year of 2024, compared to an operating loss of $4.8 million for the year of 2023.

GAAP EPS Basic (Diluted EPS is the same as EPS Basic) was $(0.0299) per share for the period ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $(0.0269) per share for the period ended December 31, 2023.

Income Tax

The company incurred $0.2 million in corporate income tax mainly from mainland Chinese business of commodity trading segments for the current period compared to $0.6 million last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Our principal sources of liquidity are cash and cash equivalents and cash flows generated from our operations.

As of December 31, 2024, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $239.5 million, compared to $279.2 million for the period ended December 31, 2023. The net decrease in cash flow was mainly due to decrease in operating cash inflow generated from decrease in gross margin of commodity trading revenue.

The Company believes that its cash resources are adequate to fund its current operations and short-term growth initiatives, current liquidity and capital resources are sufficient to meet anticipated working capital needs (net cash used in operating activities), commitments, capital expenditures and for at least the next twelve months. The Company may, however, require additional cash resources due to changes in business conditions and other future developments, or changes in general economic conditions.





Year ended



Year ended





December 31,



December 31,





2024



2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net loss

$ (13,605)



$ (3,651)

Net loss from continuing operation



(13,606)





(3,651)

Net loss from discontinued operation



1





-

Adjustments for:















Depreciation of property, plant and equipment



10,904





4,975

Depreciation of right-of-use asset



377





800

Share-based compensation



7,735





7,264

Accretion of finance leases



6





32

Allowance for expected credit losses - accounts receivable



196





451

Allowance for expected credit losses - other receivables



(1,044)





228

Impairment of intangible assets



781





970

Impairment of mining equipment



-





4,455

Inventory impairment



2,571





194

Adjustments, total



21,526





19,369



















Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



(2,017)





1,172

Investment securities



-





(307)

Other receivables



(69,267)





(25,194)

Amount due from related parties



29,745





29,456

Inventories



(5,283)





13,204

Intangible assets



(9,258)





(15,960)

Accrued liabilities



6,306





(5,193)

Tax (recoverable)/payable



(452)





1,247

Accounts payable



(24,229)





(94)

Other payables



4,352





(4,795)

Amount due to related parties



(999)





998

Lease liabilities



(377)





(544)

Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities from

continuing operations



(63,559)





9,708

Net cash generating from discontinued operating activities



1





-

Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities



(63,558)





9,708



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Purchases of property, plant and equipment



-





-

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations



-





-

Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operation



-









Net cash used in investing activities



-



























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Repayment of principle portion of lease liabilities



(288)





(288)

Proceed from share issuance, net of issuance costs



24,838





17,884

Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries











-

Net cash generated from financing activities



24,550





17,596



















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH



(2,685)





(7,619)



















NET CHANGES IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(41,693)





19,685

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR



279,177





259,492

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF YEAR

$ 237,484



$ 279,177



Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Operating Activities

The Years Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

Net cash generated from operating activities was $9.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, which decreased to $63.6 million which is used in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the following major changes in our working capital and non-cash items:

A cash outflow of $69.3 million from changes in other receivables for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with a cash outflow of $25.2 million for the previous year.

A cash outflow of $2 million in accounts receivable for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with a cash inflow of $1.2 million for the previous year.

Cash Flow Used For Investment Activities

The net cash used in investing activities was nil for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

Financing Activities

The net cash generated from financing activities was $24.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $10.0 million compared to the same period of 2023. During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company received aggregate net proceeds of $24.9 million from registered direct offerings in 2023 compared to $17.9 million in the same period of 2023.

We have financed our operations primarily through cash flows from operations, working capital from our shareholders, and equity financing through public and private offerings of our securities. We plan to support our future operations primarily from cash generated from our operations and equity financing.

