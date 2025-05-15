Anzeige
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
WKN: A117M8 | ISIN: LU0974299876 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G2
PR Newswire
15.05.2025 22:15 Uhr
20 Leser
Globant Reports 2025 First Quarter Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News
  • First quarter revenues of $611.1 million, up 7.0% year-over-year
  • IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.68 for the first quarter
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.50 for the first quarter

LUXEMBOURG, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Please see highlights below. Note that reconciliations between IFRS and Non-IFRS financial measures are disclosed at the end of this press release.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues rose to $611.1 million, representing 7.0% year-over-year growth.
  • IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 34.9% compared to 35.4% in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.0% compared to 38.0% in the first quarter of 2024.
  • IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 8.2% compared to 8.4% in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 14.8% compared to 15.0% in the first quarter of 2024.
  • IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.68 compared to $1.02 in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.50 compared to $1.53 in the first quarter of 2024.

Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2025

  • Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $120.2 million as of March 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, we had a total amount of $285.0 million drawn from our credit facility.
  • Globant completed the first quarter of 2025 with 31,102 Globers, 29,022 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.
  • The geographic revenue breakdown for the first quarter of 2025 was as follows: 55.5% from North America (top country: US), 19.6% from Latin America (top country: Argentina), 18.2% from Europe (top country: Spain) and 6.7% from New Markets[1] (top country: Saudi Arabia).
  • Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the first quarter of 2025 represented 8.8%, 20.0% and 29.1% of revenues, respectively.
  • During the twelve months ended March 31, 2025, Globant served a total of 1,004 customers (with revenues over $100,000 in the last twelve months) and continued to increase its wallet share, with 341 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 318 for the same period one year ago.
  • In terms of currencies, 67.2% of Globant's revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were denominated in US dollars.

"Globant's spirit of building and reinvention is stronger than ever. We are largely focused on AI-related opportunities, and assisting our clients in transforming their respective businesses and leveraging technology to drive growth and competitive advantages. Our comprehensive growth strategy unites our 100-squared client-centric vision with our industry-specialized AI Studios and subscription model. This strategy is powered by our AI Pods and the Globant Enterprise AI platform, which we believe positions Globant as the only player in the industry with such a comprehensive offering. With a robust pipeline and expected sequential growth for Q2, we are not just navigating the future; as builders, we are actively creating it, reaffirming our commitment to lead the next wave of technological transformation," said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder.

"Globant reported Q1 2025 revenues of $611.1 million, a 7% year-over-year growth. In a complex macroeconomic environment that impacted spending from our customers, we delivered healthy margins and profitability, with adjusted diluted EPS of $1.50. Moving forward, while we must navigate the uncertainties of the current global economic environment, we will continue to be laser focused on margins, cash flow and capital allocation, ensuring Globant delivers shareholder value while capitalizing on future growth opportunities," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

2025 Second Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the second quarter and the full year of 2025:

  • Second quarter 2025 Revenues are estimated to be at least $612.0 million, or 4.2% year-over-year growth. This expected growth includes a neutral FX impact.
  • Second quarter 2025 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be at least 15.0%.
  • Second quarter 2025 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $1.52 (assuming an average of 45.7 million diluted shares outstanding during the second quarter).
  • Fiscal year 2025 Revenues are estimated to be at least $2,464.0 million, implying at least 2.0% year-over-year revenue growth. This expected growth includes a neutral FX impact.
  • Fiscal year 2025 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be at least 15.0%.
  • Fiscal year 2025 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $6.10 (assuming an average of 45.8 million diluted shares outstanding during 2025).

Shareholder Letter, Conference Call and Webcast
A shareholder letter will be available on the Investor Relations section of Globant's website. Martin Migoya, Globant's Chief Executive Officer & co-founder, and Juan Urthiague, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the results in a video conference call beginning at 4:30 pm ET. This will be followed by a live Q&A session where they will be joined by Patricia Pomies, Chief Operating Officer; and Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer.

Video conference call access information is:
https://more.globant.com/F1Q25EarningsCall
Webcast http://investors.globant.com/

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)
At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our expertise in AI. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.

We have more than 31,100 employees and we are present in more than 30 countries across 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" or a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related charges, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and its condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related charges, and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)


Three Months Ended


March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024





Revenues

611,085


571,078

Cost of revenues

(397,855)


(368,857)

Gross profit

213,230


202,221





Selling, general and administrative expenses

(161,695)


(152,114)

Net impairment losses on financial assets

(1,679)


(2,165)

Profit from operations

49,856


47,942





Finance income

945


1,125

Finance expense

(9,627)


(7,269)

Other financial results, net

1,100


5,074

Financial results, net

(7,582)


(1,070)





Share of results of investment in associates

(17)


(14)

Other income and expenses, net

(3,271)


10,011

Profit before income tax

38,986


56,869





Income tax

(8,491)


(12,940)

Net income for the period

30,495


43,929





Other comprehensive income, net of income tax effects




Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:




- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

29,089


(18,608)

- Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI

-


125

- Gains and losses on cash flow hedges

10,158


(8,755)

Total comprehensive income for the period

69,742


16,691





Net income attributable to:




Owners of the Company

30,635


45,060

Non-controlling interest

(140)


(1,131)

Net income for the period

30,495


43,929





Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:




Owners of the Company

67,724


19,009

Non-controlling interest

2,018


(2,318)

Total comprehensive income for the period

69,742


16,691

Earnings per share




Basic

0.70


1.05

Diluted

0.68


1.02

Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)




Basic

44,057


43,103

Diluted

45,182


44,071

Globant S.A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents


114,004


142,093

Investments


6,151


13,992

Trade receivables


633,205


605,002

Other assets


41,729


20,420

Other receivables


73,034


53,939

Other financial assets


7,427


3,100

Total current assets


875,550


838,546






Non-current assets





Investments


2,304


2,212

Other assets


3,510


4,750

Other receivables


35,407


40,784

Deferred tax assets


83,966


80,811

Investment in associates


1,631


1,648

Other financial assets


43,956


41,403

Property and equipment


150,841


154,755

Intangible assets


346,485


356,694

Right-of-use assets


117,497


122,884

Goodwill


1,579,866


1,553,796

Total non-current assets


2,365,463


2,359,737

TOTAL ASSETS


3,241,013


3,198,283






LIABILITIES





Current liabilities





Trade payables


104,854


114,743

Payroll and social security taxes payable


241,609


239,440

Borrowings


1,393


1,601

Other financial liabilities


159,495


163,027

Lease liabilities


27,474


29,736

Tax liabilities


20,631


36,916

Income tax payable


3,873


6,520

Other liabilities


468


231

Total current liabilities


559,797


592,214






Non-current liabilities





Trade payables


2,925


2,006

Borrowings


285,768


290,935

Other financial liabilities


115,077


132,300

Lease liabilities


87,475


87,887

Deferred tax liabilities


28,989


29,611

Income tax payable


12,949


6,625

Payroll and social security taxes payable


3,742


5,187

Provisions for contingencies


22,200


18,169

Total non-current liabilities


559,125


572,720

TOTAL LIABILITIES


1,118,922


1,164,934






Capital and reserves





Issued capital


52,914


52,837

Additional paid-in capital


1,211,952


1,193,029

Other reserves


(107,667)


(144,756)

Retained earnings


893,456


862,821

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company


2,050,655


1,963,931

Non-controlling interests


71,436


69,418

Total equity


2,122,091


2,033,349

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES


3,241,013


3,198,283

Globant S.A.
Selected Cash Flow Data
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024

Net Income for the period


30,495


43,929

Non-cash adjustments, taxes and others


73,625


54,902

Changes in working capital


(88,429)


(88,131)

Cash flows from operating activities


15,691


10,700

Capital expenditures


(21,405)


(15,537)

Cash flows from investing activities


(26,489)


(16,920)

Cash flows from financing activities


(16,980)


(75,326)

Net increase/decrease in cash & cash equivalents


(27,778)


(81,546)

Globant S.A.
Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024






Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit





Gross profit


213,230


202,221

Depreciation and amortization expense


11,156


7,433

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled


7,690


7,142

Adjusted gross profit


232,076


216,796

Adjusted gross profit margin


38.0 %


38.0 %






Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses





Selling, general and administrative expenses


(161,695)


(152,114)

Depreciation and amortization expense


29,655


25,065

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled


13,385


12,315

Acquisition-related charges (a)


6,567


9,598

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses


(112,088)


(105,136)

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues


(18.3) %


(18.4) %






Reconciliation of adjusted profit from operations





Profit from operations


49,856


47,942

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled


21,075


19,457

Acquisition-related charges (a)


19,605


18,144

Adjusted profit from operations


90,536


85,543

Adjusted profit from operations margin


14.8 %


15.0 %






Reconciliation of net income for the period





Net income for the period


30,635


45,060

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled


21,019


19,349

Acquisition-related charges (a)


27,957


9,940

Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments


(11,776)


(6,804)

Adjusted net income


67,835


67,545

Adjusted net income margin


11.1 %


11.8 %






Calculation of adjusted diluted EPS





Adjusted net income


67,835


67,545

Diluted shares


45,182


44,071

Adjusted diluted EPS


1.50


1.53

(a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our consolidated statements of comprehensive income, interest charges on acquisition-related indebtedness, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

Globant S.A.
Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)

Metrics

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2024

Q1 2025







Total Employees

28,991

29,112

29,998

31,280

31,102

IT Professionals

26,933

27,133

27,927

29,198

29,022







North America Revenues %

56.0

56.3

55.7

55.2

55.5

Latin America Revenues %

22.9

23.0

21.8

20.4

19.6

Europe Revenues %

17.2

16.9

17.6

17.7

18.2

New Markets Revenues %

3.9

3.8

4.9

6.7

6.7







USD Revenues %

68.4

67.1

66.6

64.8

67.2

Other Currencies Revenues %

31.6

32.9

33.4

35.2

32.8







Top Customer %

8.3

8.3

9.1

9.1

8.8

Top 5 Customers %

21.8

21.0

21.0

19.8

20.0

Top 10 Customers %

30.1

30.3

30.1

29.3

29.1







Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)*

955

958

969

1,012

1,004

Customers with>$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months)

318

329

331

346

341







(*) Represents customers with more than $100,000 in revenues in the last twelve months.
1 Represents Asia, Oceania and the Middle East.

Investor Relations Contact:
Arturo Langa, Globant
[email protected]
+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact:
Gregorio Lascano, Globant
[email protected]
+1 (877) 215-5230

SOURCE Globant

© 2025 PR Newswire
