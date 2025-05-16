GoldMining Inc.: GoldMining Announces Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE: GLDG) is pleased to announce that at its annual general and special meeting held on May 15, 2025 (the "Meeting"), all nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 28, 2025 were elected as directors of the Company.
A quorum of 34.08% of the votes attached to the outstanding shares of the Company was present in person or by proxy at the Meeting.
Each of the following six nominees proposed by management was elected as a director. The results of such vote were as follows:
Director
Total Votes For
Total Votes
% of Votes For
Amir Adnani
34,839,937
37,694,614
92.43 %
David Garofalo
34,858,376
37,694,614
92.48 %
David Kong
34,830,097
37,694,613
92.40 %
Gloria Ballesta
33,925,870
37,694,615
90.00 %
Mario Bernardo Garnero
34,043,166
37,694,613
90.31 %
Anna Tudela
33,981,301
37,694,613
90.15 %
In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved: (i) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and the authorization of the board to fix the auditor's remuneration; (ii) the unallocated options issuable under the Stock Option Plan; and (iii) the Amended and Restated Restricted Share Plan of the Company.
Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
About GoldMining Inc.
The Company is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, the Company now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects and strategic investments in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The Company also owns approximately 21.5 million shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: GROY), 9.9 million shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. (Nasdaq: USGO), and 26.2 million shares of NevGold Corp. (TSXV: NAU). See www.goldmining.com for additional information.
