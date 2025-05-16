Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.05.2025 00:17 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Conrad Industries, Inc.: Conrad Industries Announces First Quarter 2025 Results and Backlog

Finanznachrichten News

MORGAN CITY, La., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: CNRD) announced today its first quarter 2025 results.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company had net income of $3.9 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.77 compared to $1.5 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.30 during the first quarter of 2024. The Company's financial reports are available at www.otcmarkets.com.

During the first three months of 2025, Conrad signed $67.3 million in contracts in its new construction segment compared to $51.8 million added to backlog during the first three months of 2024. Conrad's backlog was $292.0 million at March 31, 2025, $293.8 million at December 31, 2024 and $247.3 million at March 31, 2024.

The Company also announced that its board of directors has authorized the Company to purchase up to $2.0 million of its common stock. The Company plans to use cash on hand or generated from operations to purchase the stock. Acquisitions may be made from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions as permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements. The timing, prices and sizes of purchases will depend upon prevailing stock prices, general economic and market conditions and other factors as management deems appropriate. The program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and may be commenced, suspended or discontinued at any time or from time to time in the Company's discretion without prior notice.

Conrad Industries, Inc., established in 1948 and headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana, designs, builds and overhauls barges, dredges and dredge support equipment, tugboats, ferries, drydocks, liftboats, offshore supply vessels and other steel products for both the commercial and government markets. The company provides both repair and new construction services at its five shipyards located in southern Louisiana and Texas.

For Information Contact:
Scott Thomas (985) 702-0195
[email protected]

SOURCE Conrad Industries, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.