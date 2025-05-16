In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. FOB China wafer prices saw broad-based declines this week. Mono PERC M10 and G12 wafer prices decreased to $0. 135/pc (per piece) and $0. 202/pc, representing week-on-week drops of 4. 93% and 1. 94%, respectively. Likewise, N-type M10 and G12 wafer prices fell to $0. 131/pc and $0. 170/pc, down 4. 38% and 6. 59% from the previous week. The notable decline in wafer prices is largely driven by weakening downstream demand following a recent peak. Market sources ...

