Konexa, Climate Fund Managers and Norfund have agreed a funding package totaling $3. 6 million to support a 50 MW solar plant in Nigeria, alongside new grid connections. UK energy developer Konexa, investment manager Climate Fund Managers (CFM), and Norwegian development finance institution Norfund have signed a development funding agreement in Nigeria. The agreement will see the development of a new 50 MW solar plant alongside new and strengthened grid infrastructure that will connect two sites belonging to Nigerian Breweries. The partners are jointly investing $3. 6 million. CFM's EU-supported ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...