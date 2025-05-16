Norva24 Group AB: Norva24 has applied for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm

On 10 March 2025, Apax Funds, acting through Nordahl BidCo AB ("Nordahl BidCo"), announced a recommended public offer to the shareholders of Norva24 Group AB (publ) ("Norva24") to tender all their shares in Norva24[1] to Nordahl BidCo at a price of SEK 36.50 in cash per share (the "Offer").

On 7 May 2025, Nordahl BidCo announced that the Offer had been accepted to such extent that Nordahl BidCo will become the owner of 98.32 per cent. of all outstanding shares in Norva24[1]. Consequently, the Offer was declared unconditional, meaning that Nordahl BidCo has completed the acquisition of the shares in Norva24 tendered in the Offer.

Today, Nordahl BidCo has initiated compulsory redemption proceedings to acquire all remaining shares in Norva24 not tendered in the Offer, and requested that the board of directors of Norva24 applies for delisting of the shares in Norva24 from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Against this background, the board of directors of Norva24 has today, in accordance with Nordahl BidCo's request, applied for delisting of the shares in Norva24 from Nasdaq Stockholm. Norva24 will announce the last day of trading as soon as Nasdaq Stockholm has confirmed the date to Norva24.

For further information contact:

Stein Yndestad, Group CFO

Tel: +47 91686696

E-mail: stein.yndestad@norva24.com

About Norva24

Norva24 is the leading northern European player in the UIM industry[2] and offers UIM services, such as emptying services, pressure flushing and pipe services. On September 30, 2024, the company operated more than 80 branches[3] in Norway, Germany, Sweden, and Denmark, with approximately 2,000 employees. The company's history dates back to 1919 and Norva24 has since evolved from a company with Norwegian roots to being a market leader in UIM services in Norway, Germany, Sweden and Denmark. Norva24 has a history of completing acquisitions to enter new markets or to consolidate its local market position, taking advantage of the highly fragmented UIM market in Europe, which is characterized by mostly small, local companies. In its four markets, the company has conducted more than 50 acquisitions since 2015.

www.norva24.com.



[1] Excluding 1,002,871 shares held in treasury by Norva24.

[2] Measured in revenue.

[3] The term "branch" refers to places of business in various locations in which the company conducts its operations.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 2025-05-16 at [?] CEST.

