Freitag, 16.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
WKN: A2AN0Y | ISIN: BMG396372051 | Ticker-Symbol: KT31
Tradegate
16.05.25 | 09:50
7,200 Euro
+0,63 % +0,045
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.05.2025 11:22 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q1 2025 Results

Finanznachrichten News

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company") will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on Wednesday May 21, 2025.

In connection with the release, a conference call and webcast will be held as described below:

Conference call and webcast
A conference call will be held at 3:00 P.M. CET (9:00 A.M. New York Time) on Wednesday May 21, 2025. The presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.goldenocean.bm (under "Presentations") prior to the conference call/webcast.

In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast
Visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.goldenocean.bmand click on the link to "Webcast", or access directly via the webcast link below.

GOGL Q1 2025 Webcast

b. Conference Call
Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.

GOGL Q1 2025 Conference Call

A Q&A session will be held after the conference call/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

May 16, 2025
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



