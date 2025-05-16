In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that solar irradiance in the British Isles reached up to 35% above the norm during the first half of May, while The Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany each recorded irradiance levels around 25% above average. The British Isles have enjoyed an unusually bright start to May, with some areas seeing even higher irradiance than sites in Spain, according to analysis using the Solcast API. A persistent high pressure system over the North Atlantic has driven clear skies and hot temperatures across northwestern Europe, while stormy, ...

