CrediLinq Secures $8.5M Series A to Scale AI-Powered B2B Embedded Finance

SINGAPORE, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CrediLinq, the AI-powered B2B embedded finance platform, announced today the close of its USD $8.5 million Series A funding round. The round was led by OM/VC and MS&AD Ventures. New investors include Citi North America and Rustem Family office. Returning investors include 500 Global, Epic Angels, 1982 VC and Big Sky Capital.

CrediLinq will accelerate geographic expansion across the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. In addition, CrediLinq will strengthen its leadership bench in sales, marketing, product and tech to support expansion. A significant portion of the funds will also be invested in enhancing the company's technology stack - with continual improvement of AI-led credit algorithms.

Deep Singh, Founder and Group CEO of CrediLinq, remarked: "Today marks a pivotal moment for CrediLinq as we accelerate the growth of embedded finance globally, helping platforms empower digital native SMEs with flexible, transparent and seamless access to capital. With this new funding, we are excited to deepen our partnerships, expand into new markets, and invest in talent and technology that will support the next phase of our growth."

Vikram Kotibhaskar, Co-Founder of CrediLinq. added: "The embedded credit revolution continues to gain momentum, and CrediLinq is at the forefront. By being integrated within platforms, our Credit-as-a-Service stack leverages API connectivity, transactional data and credit algorithms for quick decision-making and easy checkout within the partner ecosystem. This results in a fast, frictionless and transparent customer experience and platform partners benefit with higher stickiness, trust, and scalability."

CrediLinq's solutions covers verticals across procurement, supply chain, e-commerce, freelancing, banking, accounting, and payments. In e-commerce for example, it has integrations with Amazon, Lazada and TikTok Shop.

Mark Munoz, Managing Partner at OM/VC commented: "As a long-term investor in Credilinq, we're proud to support their growth into a global leader in credit-as-a-service. Their innovative use of technologies like AI to drive positive revenue outcomes for clients is aligned with our investment philosophy. It's also encouraging to see that many of its users have reported consistent, immediate ROI from their crediting platforms, underscoring the value that Credilinq is delivering at scale."

Lee Smallwood, Global Head of Markets Innovation & Investments at Citi, said: "CrediLinq's innovative approach to embedded finance leverages AI to provide seamless credit solutions for digital-first SMEs, which complements our goal to transform financial services. Their platform's ability to integrate into diverse digital ecosystems positions them to make a significant impact globally."

Jon Soberg, Managing Partner at MS&AD Ventures, mentioned: "CrediLinq's AI-driven platform offers a scalable solution to B2B platforms that want to embed lending as a complementary, value-add offering. Their focus on embedding credit within digital workflows is exactly what today's rapidly evolving digital economy demands."

About CrediLinq

CrediLinq is a technology infrastructure company with a proprietary Credit-as-a-Service stack. Their API-centric approach enables B2B platforms and banks to build financial products for merchants, enabling the financial empowerment of digital native SMEs to build, grow and scale their business.

The company holds a Capital Markets Services License under the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), enabling it to raise and deploy institutional capital to support SME growth. CrediLinq is ISO 27001 certified and is a member of the Singapore Fintech Association.

About Citi Citigroup (NYSE: C), a leading global bank, invests in and partners with innovative startups that are transforming financial services and other industries. Focus areas include fintech, data analytics, and enterprise solutions. For more information, visit https://www.citi.com.

About OM/VC

OMVC is an early-stage venture capital firm targeting fintech, deep tech and climate tech. With presence in North America and Asia-Pacific, it offers capital and advisory to visionary founders and generate returns through a human-centric, tech-forward approach.

Please visit: omvc.co

About MS&AD Ventures

MS&AD Ventures is the corporate venture capital arm of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, one of the world's largest insurance groups. MS&AD Ventures invests in early-stage startups advancing innovation across insurtech, fintech, and ESG sectors. For more information, visit https://msad.vc/.

