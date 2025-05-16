TOKYO, May 16, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has established a new strategic and business base in Dallas, Texas for its data center business, with the aim of reinforcing collaborations with leading companies and advanced technology firms in the United States.MHI's data center business, one of the Company's future growth areas, provides one-stop solutions that integrate power, cooling, and digital solutions utilizing its advanced technologies developed over decades backed by its extensive infrastructure business experience.The new Dallas business base, as a division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Inc. (MHIA), will accelerate MHI's next-generation product development which will be introduced to the US market, the world's largest, and to the global market. In addition, the continued expansion of Concentric, LLC, the critical power business that MHI acquired in 2023, will allow us to strengthen the provision of engineering, sales and services for data centers."In October 2021, MHI Group initiated 'MISSION NET ZERO,' targeting Net Zero CO2 emissions from its entire value chain by 2040. With the rapid expansion of digital services and AI, the demand for advanced data centers and efficient cooling systems for powerful GPU chips is increasing significantly. MHI is addressing this need with an innovative one-stop solution that integrates power, cooling, and digital technologies, transforming data centers into more sustainable and environmentally friendly infrastructure.We invite you to join us in this endeavor to create a brighter and greener future for our planet," states Shin Gomi, Senior General Manager of Global Data Center & Energy Management.Through these initiatives, MHI aims to enhance the decarbonization and energy efficiency of data centers, which are significant energy consumers. MHI is committed to delivering a comprehensive one-stop solution that effectively integrates power supply, cooling, and digital technologies, fostering the decarbonization of data centers from both energy supply and efficiency perspectives. We welcome your collaboration in this crucial mission for a sustainable future.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.