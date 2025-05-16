Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada, is pleased to announce the opening of its 21st Heal Wellness location in Grand Bend, Ontario. Heal Wellness ("Heal") is a fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies quick serve restaurant ("QSR"). The Grand opening will be at 77 Main Street West, Grand Bend, this Saturday May 17th, 2025.

"This opening represents our 12th location operating in Ontario, with more already in development," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "We have seen tremendous growth with Heal and the rest of the Happy Belly's portfolio of emerging brands as we mark our 54th restaurant operating in our franchised and corporate network. Our steady flow of openings stands as a testament to Happy Belly's disciplined approach to organic and inorganic growth. We have built our brands on the foundation of our 3 P's-delivering a great product, working with great people, and establishing sustainable, scalable processes. This approach has been the driving force behind our success and is the reason we are so proud to reach this achievement today.



"Each new store opening accelerates our nationwide expansion, as Heal continues its rapid, hockey-stick growth driven by our first-mover advantage with several additional units currently under construction across Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. Backed by a contractual commitment for 130 total units, franchise interest from both prospective operators and landlords is accelerating, positioning us for sustained, predictable organic growth across the country.

"As we move into 2025, our focus is on accelerating growth through both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions. We recently started construction on 3 separate locations in a single day, with several more in development across our portfolio across Canada, and we expect to announce additional projects throughout the year as we secure new franchise agreements and premium real estate nationwide. This progress is a clear step forward in our mission to become a predictable, disciplined growth company. Happy Belly now has 531 contractually committed retail franchise locations across our emerging brands-whether in development, under construction, or already operating. We are steadily expanding this pipeline throughout 2025 and 2026, continually selecting the right franchise partners and securing optimal real estate to achieve our brands' development goals."

We are just getting started.



Neighborhood

Grand Bend is an ideal location for Heal, thanks to its vibrant beachside community and thriving summer tourism. Nestled on the shores of Lake Huron's iconic sandy beaches, the town attracts tens of thousands of visitors each season-families, young professionals, and health-minded beachgoers-all seeking refreshing, nutritious options to fuel their outdoor adventures. With limited competition for clean-eating offerings, we anticipate Heal to quickly become a local favorite, capitalizing on Grand Bend's active lifestyle culture, year-round fitness events, and growing demand for convenient, wellness-focused dining. Its strong foot traffic along Main Street, proximity to campgrounds and cottages, and loyal seasonal customer base combine to create a compelling market for fresh, on-the-go superfood blends.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.

Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

