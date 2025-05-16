Grant Thornton Advisors LLC (Grant Thornton Advisors) today announced that Grant Thornton Netherlands is joining the multinational platform it established earlier this year with Grant Thornton Ireland.

The platform is backed by an investor group led by New Mountain Capital, a growth-oriented investment firm with approximately $55 billion in assets under management. Last month, three Grant Thornton firms in Europe, the Middle East and the Americas closed or signed agreements to join the platform.

Joining the platform will allow Grant Thornton Netherlands to offer enhanced services to new and existing clients across markets, underpinned by investments in quality, innovation, and seamless client-centric delivery.

Grant Thornton Netherlands's team of almost 800 professionals across eight Dutch offices will join the platform's nearly 13,000 team members in almost 60 offices. The expanded platform remains part of the Grant Thornton International Limited network, which comprises member firms in more than 150 markets worldwide.

Marcel Blöte, CEO of Grant Thornton Netherlands, will remain in his current position as head of that geography. The audit practice of Grant Thornton Netherlands will operate independently under an alternative practice structure.

"By uniting with preeminent high-growth firms such as Grant Thornton Netherlands, we've established a world-class service provider platform spanning multinational markets," said Jim Peko, CEO of Grant Thornton Advisors. "We will continue to solidify our standing as the industry's destination of choice for clients and team members alike, providing a singular experience focused on quality and unparalleled service delivery."

"We welcome Grant Thornton Netherlands to our expanded platform," said Steve Tennant, managing partner of Grant Thornton in Ireland, who leads international M&A on behalf of Grant Thornton Advisors. "The Dutch firm brings complementary ambition and talent as we look to extend our capabilities, services and geographic reach to benefit our clients and our people."

According to Netherlands's Blöte: "Joining forces with Grant Thornton Advisors empowers us to deliver enhanced value for clients as a diversified platform poised for growth and expansion. We'll be able to offer our people extremely attractive paths for career development, while maintaining our hallmark entrepreneurial culture and commitment to quality. Collectively, we will ensure our status as a top 10 firm in our market well into the future one that can flexibly respond to a dynamic market and changing regulations."

"We're bringing the highest quality and fastest growing firms together into one truly integrated global platform," said Andre Moura, managing director, New Mountain Capital. "Grant Thornton Netherlands is a perfect example of this delivering the quality, expertise and industry specialization integral to the world-class client experience we're creating."

The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to regulatory approvals and other standard closing conditions.

About the platform

Grant Thornton delivers professional services in the US through two specialized entities: Grant Thornton LLP, a licensed, certified public accounting (CPA) firm that provides audit and assurance services and Grant Thornton Advisors LLC (not a licensed CPA firm), which exclusively provides non-attest offerings, including tax and advisory services.

Grant Thornton Ireland is a leading multinational professional services firm with approximately 2,800 people in offices across the island of Ireland, Bermuda, Isle of Man and Gibraltar. Their tax, audit and advisory teams work with organizations across sectors including technology, insurance, asset management, banking, life sciences, and aviation, as well as the public sector.

In January 2025, Grant Thornton Advisors LLC formed a multinational, multidisciplinary platform with Grant Thornton Ireland. The platform offers a premier advisory and tax practice, as well as independent audit practices. In April 2025, Grant Thornton UAE also joined the multinational platform.

With $2.7 billion in revenues and almost 60 offices spanning the U.S., Ireland, the UAE and other territories, the platform delivers a singular client experience that includes enhanced solutions and capabilities, backed by powerful technologies and a roster of almost 13,000 quality-driven professionals enjoying exceptional career-growth opportunities and a distinctive cross-border culture.

Grant Thornton LLP, Grant Thornton Advisors LLC and their respective subsidiaries operate as an alternative practice structure (APS). The APS conforms with applicable laws, regulations and professional standards, including those from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

"Grant Thornton" refers to the brand under which the member firms in the Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL) network provide services to their clients and/or refers to one or more member firms. Grant Thornton LLP and Grant Thornton Advisors LLC serve as the U.S. member firms of the GTIL network. GTIL and its member firms are not a worldwide partnership and all member firms are separate legal entities. Member firms deliver all services; GTIL does not provide services to clients.

About Grant Thornton Netherlands

Grant Thornton Netherlands is a member of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL), one of the world's largest networks of independent accounting and advisory organisations with over 73,000 professionals in more than 150 markets. From eight Dutch offices, over 800 professionals support clients with advice and assistance in the field of accountancy, tax and (financial) advisory issues

About New Mountain Capital

New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, credit and net lease investment strategies with approximately $55 billion in assets under management. New Mountain Capital seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit www.newmountaincapital.com.

