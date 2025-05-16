Kia Europe GmbH: Leading the Charge: Kia Unveils Bold Vision for the Future of Mobility

LONDON, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia continues to set the pace in the era of e-mobility, pioneering the world's first public trial of a Battery Passport and developing accessible transport with cutting-edge light commercial vehicles. Kia used its platform at the three-day Future of the Car Summit to spark industry-defining conversations-and showcase a tech-forward vision that places innovation, inclusivity and sustainability at the heart of the EV revolution.

With a rapidly growing portfolio of award-winning electric vehicles (EVs) and an ambitious approach to smart mobility, Kia is emerging as a serious force in the next generation of sustainable transport. At the Financial Times Future of the Car Summit in London, two of Kia's leading voices-Pierre-Martin Bos, Director PBV, and Jens Brech, Director of Ownership Experience-shared insights into the brand's transformative strategy and future-facing product innovations.

The arrival of the PV5, Kia's first Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV), and the trial of the Battery Passport are just two examples of the bold strides Kia is taking towards more sustainable, connected and inclusive mobility. In the discussion "Accessible Vehicle Design and Transitioning to EV", Bos outlined the collaboration with Motability Operations to develop a wheelchair-accessible variant (WAV) of the PV5 - to support wheelchair users and their families, caregivers and drivers.

"The PV5 offers groundbreaking flexibility and versatility, and adapting it for greater accessibility enables more freedom of movement for everyone involved in the journey," said Bos.

The PV5 has the flexibility to cater to ride-hailing, last-mile delivery, trades, families and camper vans. It's just one way Kia is thinking beyond traditional vehicle categories. This innovation and leadership also extends to battery technology. In the panel "What's Next for the EV Battery Market?", Brech introduced Kia's Battery Passport, a digital-first solution that tracks and analyses EV batteries at the cellular level.

"As a first mover in this space, Kia has launched the world's first public trial of the Battery Passport," said Brech. "The trial vehicle is capable of monitoring live data for each battery cell and uploading it to a digital passport. This close analysis will help extend battery life, reduce long-term costs and build greater customer trust in EV batteries."

Organised by the Financial Times, the Future of the Car Summit is widely regarded as one of the most influential events in the global automotive calendar. The summit convenes industry giants, innovators and policymakers for three days of dialogue aimed at shaping the future of transport, accelerating sustainable transformation and addressing some of the industry's most urgent challenges.

Kia's presence at this prestigious forum is a clear signal: with innovative technology, accessibility and sustainability, the brand confirms its positioning as a progressive mobility solutions provider.

