Cinemo's CORE Projection now enables automotive OEMs to integrate CarPlay Ultra in the shortest time and across any automotive SoC and OS

Cinemo, a global leader in high-performance and automotive-grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity, and cloud middleware, announces full integration of CarPlay Ultra via Cinemo's CORE Projection available on any automotive SoC and OS, including Android, Linux, and QNX.

Cinemo's CarPlay Ultra implementation with CORE Projection supports the full suite of CarPlay Ultra features all the driver's screens, including cluster display, center displays, and HUDs and enhances the system with multi-screen coordination, HVAC integration, FM/AM radio support, in-vehicle settings, and advanced Siri voice control.

Cinemo helps OEMs reduce the complexity of the integration and unlock the full potential of CarPlay Ultra, the next generation of CarPlay.

"CarPlay Ultra will soon become the standard for new cars," says Richard Lesser, CEO of Cinemo. "We are so proud to accelerate the industry in this transition."

For more information about Cinemo's integration of CarPlay Ultra, contact sales@cinemo.com

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global provider of highly innovative infotainment products that make every screen an opportunity. Its range of award-winning, fully integrated, low-footprint digital media offerings combine high performance with high quality and are truly system agnostic.

Whether embedded, as mobile apps or through the cloud, Cinemo supports all digital media scenarios for any industry and any device. Its product portfolio is designed and built to deliver excellence, accelerate time to market, and lower TCO for its clients while creating digital media experiences that matter.

Founded in 2008, and with a strong history of industry firsts, Cinemo is the partner of choice for more than 40 market-leading OEMs and over 20 tier-1s. The company works with the top high-tech and consumer electronic companies as well as global music and video content providers. Cinemo's global team of 300+ innovative thinkers from 40 nationalities continuously delivers groundbreaking innovation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250516756461/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts

Cinemo Martina Oerther, Marketing Director (moerther@cinemo.com)