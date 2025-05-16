UV Stabilizers Market worth $3.72 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "UV Stabilizers Market by Type (HALS, UV Absorbers, and Quenchers), Application (Personal Care, Cosmetics & Sunscreens, Automotive, Packaging, Agriculture, Building & Construction, Adhesives & Sealants), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", UV stabilizers market size was USD 2.53 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.72 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.76%, between 2025 and 2030.

The global market for UV stabilizers is growing steadily with rising material protection requirements in various industries. UV stabilizers are critical additives that protect materials from degradation due to sunlight and severe weather. UV stabilizers like HALS, UV absorbers, and quenchers are used in various applications such as automotive, packaging, agriculture, building & construction, and personal care & cosmetics. The automotive industry is experiencing robust uptake as manufacturers look for UV-resistant polymers to enhance exterior durability. Similarly, packaging applications benefit from enhanced shelf life and visual appeal, particularly in food and beverage and consumer goods sectors. In agriculture, UV stabilizers are critical in extending the lifespan of greenhouse films, nets, and mulch films exposed to intense sunlight. The personal care market employs UV stabilizers in sunscreens and cosmetics to safeguard formulations and skin against damage caused by UV.

Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing market for UV stabilizers due to increasing industrial production, urbanization, and the usage of plastic-based material. North America and Europe are at the forefront of innovation and regulatory standards, propelling the need for high-performance UV stabilization solutions. Global competitors focus on R&D initiatives and strategic collaboration to leverage product portfolios and penetrate emerging markets. With increased consumer awareness, regulatory pressure on material sustainability, and the increased demand for UV protection across industries, the market for UV stabilizers is anticipated to see consistent growth.

The UV absorbers segment is projected to be the second fastest-growing segment, in terms of value, in the global UV stabilizers market during the forecast period.

The growth of the UV absorbers segment is fueled by rising demand from industries such as packaging, automotive, and cosmetics, where UV absorbers are the preferred choice for their effectiveness in blocking harmful UV radiation and safeguarding product integrity. Their versatility with a broad spectrum of polymers and coatings positions them as a preferable choice in applications where both esthetic and functional durability are needed.

The building & construction segment accounted for the second-largest share of UV stabilizers market, in terms of value, in 2023.

The building & construction segment was the second-largest segment of the UV stabilizers market in terms of value, in 2023. This dominating position of UV absorbers highlights the increasing demand for material longevity in exterior and structural elements. UV stabilizers are extensively used in flooring & decking, roofing membranes, siding, window profiles, and other polymer-based building materials to shield them against degradation due to long-term sun exposure. This segment remains a major contributor to market value with the increasing urbanization and the rising need for durable, weather-resistant materials, particularly in developing economies.

Europe was the second-largest UV stabilizers market in terms of value in 2023.

In 2023, Europe was the second-largest UV stabilizers market in terms of value, indicating stable demand across major end-use applications like automotive, construction, packaging, and personal care, cosmetics, & sunscreens. The region's industrial infrastructure modernization has further driven the demand for robust, long-lasting UV stabilizer technologies. While growth remained moderate relative to Asia Pacific and North America, Europe's stringent regulatory standards, focus on product quality, and concern for sustainable materials drive stable demand for high-performing UV stabilizers, especially HALS and UV absorbers.

The key players profiled in the report include BASF SE (Germany), Rianlon Corporation (China), Suqian Unitech Corp., Ltd. (China), Syensqo SA/NV (Belgium), SONGWON Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea), ADEKA Corporation (Japan), SABO S.p.A. (Italy), Arkema (France), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Everlight Chemical Industrial Corporation (Taiwan), and SI Group, Inc. (US).

