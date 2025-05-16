Exactly one week has passed since The smarter E Europe closed its doors in Munich. Once again, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry turned the Bavarian capital into the epicenter of the global energy sector and impressed with outstanding results. Over the course of three days, 2,737 exhibitors from 57 countries showcased their technologies, business models and market-ready solutions for an intelligent, interconnected and fully renewable energy system. Around 107,000 professionals from 157 nations took the opportunity to connect, initiate partnerships and launch new projects. The accompanying conferences and side events also attracted strong interest, drawing more than 2,600 participants. The message sent out by The smarter E Europe and its four exhibitions Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe was clear: We are the energy system.

Organizers and exhibitors are looking forward to The smarter E Europe 2026, which will take place next year from Tuesday, 23 June to Thursday, 25 June.

New studies offer guidance in a rapidly evolving market

One of this year's highlights was the release of several key studies and whitepapers focusing on critical questions for the future of the energy sector providing solid data, market-driven insights and practical recommendations for business, policy and society.

Global outlook: Solar energy remains the driving force of the transition

The European industry association SolarPower Europe presented its latest "Global Market Outlook for Solar Power 2025-2029" in Munich. The report offers a comprehensive, data-based analysis of global PV markets and outlines projections through 2029 in three scenarios. With approximately 600 GW of newly installed PV capacity in 2024 alone, solar energy continues to lead the expansion of new generation capacity worldwide. In addition to regional market trends, the report provides insights into investment conditions, political frameworks and recommendations for accelerating growth.

Download the full study for free: www.thesmartere.com/publications/global-market-outlook-for-solar-power-2025

Battery storage on the rise: Europe prepares for the next phase

Also introduced in Munich was the new "European Market Outlook for Battery Storage 2025-2029". The study explores the strong growth of stationary battery storage from residential systems to large-scale industrial solutions. It highlights the role of storage technologies in grid stability, energy security and reaching Europe's climate goals. The report includes clear recommendations for regulatory measures to support continued market growth.

Download the full study for free: www.thesmartere.com/publications/emo2025

Whitepaper: Bidirectional charging as a key to sector integration

Another important contribution came from the new Whitepaper on Bidirectional Charging, which outlines the vast potential of smart charging infrastructure. Electric vehicles are increasingly seen as flexible energy storage units that can absorb surplus electricity from renewables and feed it back into homes, businesses or the grid as needed. This technology reduces grid loads, lowers infrastructure costs and opens up new economic opportunities for utilities, fleet operators and households alike. To realize this potential at scale, clear regulatory frameworks, technical standards and powerful energy management systems are essential a topic that received significant attention in Munich.

Download the whitepaper for free: www.thesmartere.com/publications/bidirectional-charging

Save the Date

The smarter E Europe will return from June 23 to 25, 2026 for the first time from Tuesday to Thursday at Messe München.

About The smarter E Europe

"Accelerating Integrated Energy Solutions" this is the motto of The smarter E Europe. Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry puts the spotlight on cross-industry solutions for a renewable 24/7 energy supply covering electricity, heat and transport. The smarter E Europe unites four exhibitions and will take place from June 23-25, 2026 at Messe München.

