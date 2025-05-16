ICEYE strengthens presence in Greece with new office and satellite production line

ATHENS, Greece, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the global leader in synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite technology, announces strengthening its presence and the opening of its new office in Greece. The company's growing footprint in Greece is an important step in the company's participation in the "Greek National Satellite Space Program - Axis 1.2", in cooperation with the Hellenic Space Agency and the Ministry of Digital Governance. As announced in September 2024, Axis 1.2 covers the Greek SAR Space Segment and includes both radar imagery and the development of a Greek Observation System with two ICEYE SAR satellites, and their launches. In addition to sovereign satellites, Greece will also have access to ICEYE's existing SAR satellite constellation.

ICEYE's growing presence also strengthens the Greek space sector with an influx of SAR expertise by attracting and nurturing talented professionals interested in working in the industry.

ICEYE's new Athens facilities feature a satellite assembly production line, creating jobs in a growing industry. Long-term investment in talent development and infrastructure will expand ICEYE's Greek presence, establishing the country as a regional space technology hub. The company's growth strategy includes a Centre of Excellence to leverage talent, advanced technologies, and the Greek market's potential, enhancing employment for Greek scientists and engineers.

"We are very proud of the commencement of our operations in Greece, a strategic hub for ICEYE's expansion in South Eastern Europe. We very much look forward to strengthening our collaboration with the Greek space industry and to accelerating its growth. We announced our collaboration with the Hellenic Space Agency and the Ministry of Digital Governance last year, and we continue to build on the success of that project," said Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and Co-founder of ICEYE.

"We are working hard to set a solid foundation in Greece to guarantee our future success and more in-country investment. ICEYE is one of the most promising companies in the world, and we want to leverage that to promote the Greek ecosystem into the center of the European space industry," said Vasilis Chaloulakos, Head of ICEYE Greece.

As a signal of the importance of the Greek market for the strategic development of the company, ICEYE's Board of Directors met in Greece in connection with the inauguration of the Greek office, together with an opportunity to meet with the company's partners and clients.

==============

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as defense and intelligence, insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, Poland, Spain, the UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, Greece, and the US. We have more than 700 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

Media contact: press@iceye.com

Visit www.iceye.com and follow ICEYE on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates and insights.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2689309/ICEYE_Governance_Group_Shot.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2689308/ICEYE_SAR_Image_Athens_Greece.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iceye-strengthens-presence-in-greece-with-new-office-and-satellite-production-line-302457692.html