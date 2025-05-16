Abrams Towing Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Towing Services in Toronto Central

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award (CCA) is pleased to announce Abrams Towing as the 2025 winner in the Towing Services category for Toronto Central. This honour reflects the company's unmatched expertise, innovative fleet capabilities, and unwavering commitment to safety and service in the towing and roadside assistance industry.

Founded in 1984 by Joey Gagne, Abrams Towing has grown into Ontario's most trusted towing operation. With over 40 years of experience and a fleet of more than 160 specialized trucks, the company provides reliable service for everything from light-duty to heavy-duty recoveries. Whether it's a motorcycle or an 18-wheel semi, Abrams has the equipment and the personnel to handle it-efficiently, safely, and with professionalism.

"Our team is proud to receive this recognition from the Consumer Choice Award," said the Abrams Towing leadership team. "We're constantly evolving to meet the demands of today's motorists and commercial clients, and this award reflects our dedication to setting the industry standard."

Abrams operates across 11 metropolitan locations in Ontario-including Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Hamilton, Windsor, Ottawa, Newmarket, Barrie, Cambridge, and Burlington. The company's 200+ employees work around the clock, providing more than 200,000 vehicle tows annually. Each tow is backed by a commitment to customer service, fast response times, and adherence to the highest safety protocols.

Abrams Towing offers:

24/7 roadside assistance

Light-, medium-, and heavy-duty towing

Vehicle transport and recovery services

Commercial towing and fleet services

Specialized equipment for complex jobs

What sets Abrams apart is not only the scale of its operations but also its continuous pursuit of excellence. As the industry changes, Abrams leads by investing in advanced equipment, up-to-date training, and process improvements that benefit both consumers and commercial partners.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on a rigorous research methodology, including unbiased consumer opinions and marketplace evaluations. Abrams' win further cements its place as a leader in Canada's towing and recovery industry.

To learn more about Abrams Towing or to request assistance, CLICK HERE or visit www.abrams.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

