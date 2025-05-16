Anzeige
Freitag, 16.05.2025
16.05.2025 13:10 Uhr
Zraox Blockchain Trading Limited: Zraox Secures U.S. SEC License, Enhancing Compliance and Private Equity Financing Channels

Finanznachrichten News

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 16, 2025announced that its operating entity, Zraox Blockchain Trading LTD, has successfully obtained Regulation D (Reg D) approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This achievement signifies that, under certain conditions, Zraox Blockchain Trading LTD can conduct private securities offerings to specific investors, providing more flexible development opportunities for the deep integration of the Zraox platform within the compliant and professional investment market.

Regulation D is a crucial provision in U.S. securities law, allowing companies to raise funds from specific investors (particularly accredited investors) without full registration. With this approval, Zraox Blockchain Trading LTD can conduct multi-scale and multi-type private offerings under Rule 504 and Rule 506. The former applies to smaller financings up to $5 million within 12 months, while the latter covers larger fundraising needs.

This filing establishes a new foundation for the deep collaboration of Zraox with accredited investors, private equity funds, and family offices. Leveraging the exemptions provided by Regulation D, Zraox can more efficiently and diversely advance its private financing activities in the U.S. market, including digital token issuance, cross-border asset allocation, and institutional clearing.

Anne Wagner, Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) of Zraox, stated: "The acquisition of Regulation D approval by Zraox Blockchain Trading LTD is a significant milestone in our private financing and securitized token issuance efforts. In the future, Zraox will maintain close communication with U.S. regulatory authorities and actively expand compliant products and services for institutional clients, hedge funds, and family offices."

This filing not only aids Zraox in offering more flexible financing options to high-net-worth clients and professional investors in the U.S. market but also further enhances the platform business layout in cross-border asset allocation, institutional settlement, and compliant token issuance.

Looking ahead, Zraox plans to leverage this compliance qualification to synergize with its existing licenses, accelerating the development of institutional services and cross-border settlement functions, and exploring the practical applications of stablecoins and digital tokens in payment, clearing, and trading scenarios. By continuously improving the connection mechanisms between blockchain assets and traditional capital markets, Zraox is committed to creating a more comprehensive and innovative financing and trading ecosystem for global accredited investors and digital financial projects.



Contact Person: Paul Richter Email:support@zraox.org Website:https://www.zraox.org

