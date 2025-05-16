Anzeige
Freitag, 16.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.05.2025 13:10 Uhr
Zraox Blockchain Trading Limited: Zraox Launches Integrated Multi-Signature and AI Risk Control System, Maintaining Zero Security Incident Record

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 16, 2025recently announced the launch of an integrated system combining multi-signature and artificial intelligence (AI) risk control. This system enhances its existing security framework with flexible multi-signature strategies and intelligent detection technologies. Since its inception, Zraox has been recognized for its rigorous risk control mechanisms and comprehensive compliance processes, maintaining a record of zero major security incidents. This upgrade aims to further strengthen risk defense capabilities to better safeguard user assets and transaction security.

In terms of multi-signature, Zraox has introduced various configurable solutions, integrating physical isolation through hardware security modules (HSM) and cryptographic technologies to build a more robust defense barrier. By personalizing settings for the number of signatories, verification methods, and key management processes, the platform effectively reduces security risks associated with single-point failures or human error.

Meanwhile, the AI risk control module employs machine learning algorithms to analyze multiple data indicators in real-time, 24/7, including transaction frequency, account history, and behavioral characteristics. If the system detects suspicious activities, such as a sudden surge in transaction volume or frequent interactions with high-risk addresses, it automatically triggers alerts and restricts related operations. Subsequently, the Zraox security team conducts investigations and, if necessary, escalates security levels to ensure potential risks are promptly mitigated.

Richard Yamamoto, Chief Security Officer at Zraox, stated, "The combination of multi-signature and AI risk control allows the platform to maintain rapid response and precise targeting in the face of increasingly complex security threats. Since our founding, we have consistently maintained a record of zero major security incidents. In the future, Zraox will continue to invest more in research and development, collaborating with international auditing institutions and security partners to lay a more solid foundation of trust in the digital asset market."

In addition to technological upgrades, Zraox has further optimized backend permission allocation and operational audits, regularly inviting independent auditing bodies for security assessments. This initiative not only minimizes internal risks but also strengthens communication with global regulatory authorities. Through continuous exploration and investment in security and compliance, Zraox aims to create a safer, more transparent, and efficient digital asset trading environment for individual and institutional users worldwide.



Contact Person: Paul Richter Email:support@zraox.org Website:https://www.zraox.org

