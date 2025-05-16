An Enervis study commissioned by Green Planet Energy sees great potential for reducing CO2 emissions and avoiding peak feed-in times in intelligent control, particularly in adapting to available PV power. Not only users of electric cars and heat pumps could benefit from this, but also all other electricity customers - thanks to lower electricity prices. From pv magazine Germany On behalf of green energy cooperative Green Planet Energy, consulting firm Enervis investigated the potential effects of heat pumps and electric cars on electricity prices, CO2 reductions, and the use of renewable energy ...

