Nuclear Power Corp. of India Ltd. (NPCIL) has approached Ciel & Terre to install a floating solar plant on a sea water dyke at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu, India. From pv magazine India State-run NPCIL has contacted Ciel & Terre about building a floating solar plant at its Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP 1&2) in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, India. The selected site is a seawater dyke, a shallow reservoir in nuclear power plants that separates inlet water from heated water discharged after cooling the steam condenser. Ciel & Terre estimated the site's floating ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...