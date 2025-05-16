Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2025) - Industry-leading website services agency webFEAT Complete overhauled Tech Train's website, addressing functionality issues and boosting its search visibility to drive online sales.
Tech Train faced several challenges, including broken website elements, inaccurate e-commerce data, low visibility in Google search, and declining online sales.
webFEAT Complete took these challenges on through a series of strategic improvements:
- Improved website theme and structure for better functionality
- SEO optimization focused on increasing eCommerce sales
- User-experience improvements aligned with SEO goals
The result is a smoother, more user-friendly website optimized to drive traffic and sales, delivering a measurable impact across search and sales performance:
- 28% increase in traffic from Google search compared to Q1 2024
- 27% increase in Google search appearances over the same period
- 73.65% increase in revenue year-to-date compared to the previous period
For more on how webFEAT Complete helps businesses, visit https://webfeatcomplete.com.
