Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2025) - Industry-leading website services agency webFEAT Complete overhauled Tech Train's website, addressing functionality issues and boosting its search visibility to drive online sales.

Tech Train faced several challenges, including broken website elements, inaccurate e-commerce data, low visibility in Google search, and declining online sales.

webFEAT Complete took these challenges on through a series of strategic improvements:

Improved website theme and structure for better functionality

SEO optimization focused on increasing eCommerce sales

User-experience improvements aligned with SEO goals

The result is a smoother, more user-friendly website optimized to drive traffic and sales, delivering a measurable impact across search and sales performance:

28% increase in traffic from Google search compared to Q1 2024

compared to Q1 2024 27% increase in Google search appearances over the same period

over the same period 73.65% increase in revenue year-to-date compared to the previous period

For more on how webFEAT Complete helps businesses, visit https://webfeatcomplete.com.

About webFEAT Complete:

Since 1999, webFEAT Complete has served businesses in need of websites and hosting. Over the years, it has evolved into a full-service Digital Marketing Agency, aiming to help businesses thrive online and to benefit the bottom line. It does this by focusing on customer goals, being proactive, resourceful, and striving for excellence.

