Can the IRS Take Your House? Clear Start Tax Explains How to Stop a Tax Lien or Levy

Clear Start Tax Helps Taxpayers Protect Their Homes and Assets From IRS Collections

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / For Americans struggling with back taxes, one of the most terrifying questions they face is: Can the IRS take my house? According to Clear Start Tax, a nationally recognized tax resolution firm, the answer is yes - but it's far from inevitable. With the right steps, taxpayers can often stop tax liens, prevent levies, and protect their most valuable assets.

Understanding the Difference Between a Tax Lien and a Levy

Clear Start Tax explains that while many people use the terms interchangeably, a tax lien and atax levy are two very different stages of IRS enforcement. Knowing the difference is essential for understanding the risk - and the options to respond.

Tax lien: A legal claim against a taxpayer's property (including real estate, vehicles, or financial assets) when taxes go unpaid. It doesn't seize the property but makes it difficult to sell, refinance, or borrow against it.

Tax levy: A direct seizure of property or funds, such as garnishing wages, draining bank accounts, or, in rare cases, seizing and selling real estate.

"Taxpayers are often shocked to learn how much power the IRS has once a lien or levy is in place," said the Head of Client Solutions at Clear Start Tax. "But with the right action plan, it's possible to stop these actions before they start - or even reverse them once underway."

Common Triggers That Put Homeowners at Risk With the IRS

Before the IRS places a lien or levy, there's usually a pattern of missed payments, communication gaps, or ignored warnings. Clear Start Tax outlines some of the most common triggers that increase a homeowner's risk:

Years of unfiled returns or unpaid tax balances

Ignoring multiple IRS notices and deadlines

Defaulting on existing IRS payment plans

Failing to communicate financial hardship to the IRS

The risk escalates when taxpayers overlook these early warning signs, allowing routine collection efforts to advance into serious enforcement actions.

How to Stop a Tax Lien or Levy

The good news: IRS collection action can often be stopped or reversed - but only when taxpayers act quickly. Clear Start Tax highlights several legal tools that can help protect assets and halt enforcement when used properly:

Entering an Installment Agreement to pay off the balance over time

Requesting Currently Not Collectible (CNC) status for those in financial hardship

Filing an Offer in Compromise (OIC) to settle tax debt for less

Requesting a lien withdrawal or levy release based on hardship or compliance

By acting early, taxpayers can preserve more options and significantly reduce the financial and emotional toll of IRS enforcement.

The Clear Start Tax Approach: Protecting What Matters Most

Clear Start Tax doesn't just focus on numbers - it focuses on people. The firm takes a comprehensive, client-centered approach to every case, offering practical solutions that safeguard homes, income, and long-term stability.

Complete financial review to identify risks and options

Custom resolution strategy to address the lien or levy threat

Direct IRS negotiation to secure payment plans, releases, or settlements

Ongoing compliance support to prevent future enforcement

By combining deep expertise with personal advocacy, Clear Start Tax helps clients resolve today's challenges and avoid tomorrow's risks.

"Our mission is to help taxpayers protect what they've worked so hard for," added the Head of Client Solutions. "We don't just focus on the numbers - we help people safeguard their homes, their income, and their peace of mind."

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a full-service tax liability resolution firm that serves taxpayers throughout the United States. The company specializes in assisting individuals and businesses with a wide range of IRS and state tax issues, including back taxes, wage garnishment relief, IRS appeals, and offers in compromise. Clear Start Tax helps taxpayers apply for the IRS Fresh Start Program, providing expert guidance in tax resolution. Fully accredited and A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau, the firm's unique approach and commitment to long-term client success distinguish it as a leader in the tax resolution industry.

