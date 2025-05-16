Eva Live Inc. Reports Record First Quarter Results for 2025: Revenue Up 65%, Net Income Surpasses $1.9 Million

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / Eva Live Inc. (OTCQB:GOAI), a leading AI-driven advertising technology company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, delivering record-breaking growth in both revenue and profitability.

The Company reported $3.68 million in revenue for Q1 2025, a 65% increase compared to $2.24 million in Q1 2024. Net income soared to $1.99 million, up over 900% year-over-year, reflecting strong operating leverage and improved media traffic arbitrage through its proprietary AI platform.

"We continue to demonstrate the scalability of the Eva Platform as both a revenue and profit engine," said David Boulette, CEO of Eva Live Inc. "Our AI-driven infrastructure allows us to dynamically optimize campaigns with unmatched speed and precision, resulting in stronger margins and higher returns for clients. These results underscore Eva's role as a disruptive force in the global adtech market."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: $3.68 million, up from $2.24 million (+65% YoY)

Net Income: $1.99 million, up from $196,709 (+917% YoY)

Cash on Hand: Up 314% from year-end 2024

Stockholders' Equity: $3.56 million, versus a deficit of $1.57 million as of December 2024

Operating Income: $2.00 million (Q1 2025), versus $197K in Q1 2024

Eva's continued growth is fueled by its core platform's ability to process and analyze massive volumes of media inventory and real-time consumer behavior, combined with its expansion into high-yield verticals and strategic agency partnerships.

"We're executing across all fronts-from customer acquisition to data-driven media performance," added Boulette. "Our Q1 results position us strongly as we pursue additional capital initiatives and prepare for uplisting to a national exchange."

About Eva Live Inc.

Eva Live Inc. (OTC: GOAI) is an AI-first advertising technology company delivering performance-driven media buying through real-time optimization, predictive analytics, and fraud mitigation. The Company serves agencies, brands, and media buyers across global markets through its proprietary Eva Platform and XML arbitrage engine.

