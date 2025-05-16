Anzeige
Freitag, 16.05.2025
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
ACCESS Newswire
16.05.2025 14:02 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eva Live Inc. Reports Record First Quarter Results for 2025: Revenue Up 65%, Net Income Surpasses $1.9 Million

Finanznachrichten News

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / Eva Live Inc. (OTCQB:GOAI), a leading AI-driven advertising technology company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, delivering record-breaking growth in both revenue and profitability.

The Company reported $3.68 million in revenue for Q1 2025, a 65% increase compared to $2.24 million in Q1 2024. Net income soared to $1.99 million, up over 900% year-over-year, reflecting strong operating leverage and improved media traffic arbitrage through its proprietary AI platform.

"We continue to demonstrate the scalability of the Eva Platform as both a revenue and profit engine," said David Boulette, CEO of Eva Live Inc. "Our AI-driven infrastructure allows us to dynamically optimize campaigns with unmatched speed and precision, resulting in stronger margins and higher returns for clients. These results underscore Eva's role as a disruptive force in the global adtech market."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue: $3.68 million, up from $2.24 million (+65% YoY)

  • Net Income: $1.99 million, up from $196,709 (+917% YoY)

  • Cash on Hand: Up 314% from year-end 2024

  • Stockholders' Equity: $3.56 million, versus a deficit of $1.57 million as of December 2024

  • Operating Income: $2.00 million (Q1 2025), versus $197K in Q1 2024

Eva's continued growth is fueled by its core platform's ability to process and analyze massive volumes of media inventory and real-time consumer behavior, combined with its expansion into high-yield verticals and strategic agency partnerships.

"We're executing across all fronts-from customer acquisition to data-driven media performance," added Boulette. "Our Q1 results position us strongly as we pursue additional capital initiatives and prepare for uplisting to a national exchange."

About Eva Live Inc.
Eva Live Inc. (OTC: GOAI) is an AI-first advertising technology company delivering performance-driven media buying through real-time optimization, predictive analytics, and fraud mitigation. The Company serves agencies, brands, and media buyers across global markets through its proprietary Eva Platform and XML arbitrage engine.

For investor inquiries, please visit www.evaxai.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Eva Live Inc.
Email: info@eva.live

SOURCE: Eva Live Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/eva-live-inc.-reports-record-first-quarter-results-for-2025-reven-1028141

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
