Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2025) - Churchwell Insurance is pleased to announce it is returning as a Gold Sponsor at the Centurion One Capital 6th Annual LA Summit held at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel from Monday, June 2nd to Thursday, June 5th, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.

This four-day invitation only and curated event will feature:

public and private companies across emerging and growth sectors

highly selective audience of global growth investors

insightful panel discussions led by globally renowned experts and thought leaders

VIP networking events and a captivating entertainment program

Centurion One Capital 6 th Annual LA Summit

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Dates: Wednesday, June 4th and Thursday, June 5th, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM PDT - 5:00 PM PDT

Venue: The Beverly Hills Hotel

For more information about this sold-out event visit:

https://www.centuriononecapital.com/la-summit.

Churchwell Insurance is looking forward to attending this landmark event and having the opportunity to engage with industry leaders and global growth investors and building meaningful relationships and exploring the next wave of growth companies shaping North America's future.

About Churchwell Insurance Agency

As one of the only boutique, veteran-owned insurance agencies specializing in executive liability lines such as D&O, EPL, E&O, Cyber Liability, and more for publicly traded small cap companies and microcap companies, Churchwell Insurance brings unmatched insight and agility to a space often underserved by large, generalist brokers. They prioritize proactive risk management, collaborating to develop personalized strategies with a boutique approach. Churchwell Insurance Agency remains dedicated to safeguarding the interests and assets of their publicly traded clients.

Explore what Churchwell Insurance Agency can do for your company at www.ChurchwellAgency.com

ExecTeam@ChurchwellAgency.com

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential.

Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

For more information about Centurion One, visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

