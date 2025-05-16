Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2025) - Churchwell Insurance is pleased to announce it is returning as a Gold Sponsor at the Centurion One Capital 6th Annual LA Summit held at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel from Monday, June 2nd to Thursday, June 5th, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.
This four-day invitation only and curated event will feature:
- public and private companies across emerging and growth sectors
- highly selective audience of global growth investors
- insightful panel discussions led by globally renowned experts and thought leaders
- VIP networking events and a captivating entertainment program
Centurion One Capital 6th Annual LA Summit
Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings
Presentation Dates: Wednesday, June 4th and Thursday, June 5th, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM PDT - 5:00 PM PDT
Venue: The Beverly Hills Hotel
For more information about this sold-out event visit:
https://www.centuriononecapital.com/la-summit.
Churchwell Insurance is looking forward to attending this landmark event and having the opportunity to engage with industry leaders and global growth investors and building meaningful relationships and exploring the next wave of growth companies shaping North America's future.
About Churchwell Insurance Agency
As one of the only boutique, veteran-owned insurance agencies specializing in executive liability lines such as D&O, EPL, E&O, Cyber Liability, and more for publicly traded small cap companies and microcap companies, Churchwell Insurance brings unmatched insight and agility to a space often underserved by large, generalist brokers. They prioritize proactive risk management, collaborating to develop personalized strategies with a boutique approach. Churchwell Insurance Agency remains dedicated to safeguarding the interests and assets of their publicly traded clients.
Explore what Churchwell Insurance Agency can do for your company at www.ChurchwellAgency.com
ExecTeam@ChurchwellAgency.com
About Centurion One Capital
Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential.
Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.
Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.
For more information about Centurion One, visit www.centuriononecapital.com.
Media Contact:
Jerry Williams
Vice President of Commercial Lines
Churchwell Insurance Agency
844.604.1357
servicecl@churchwellagency.insure
900 S Preston Rd, Suite 50-154
Prosper, TX 75078
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252358
SOURCE: Centurion One Capital Corp.