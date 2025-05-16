Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2025) - Colle AI (COLLE), the multichain AI-powered NFT platform, has enhanced its Bitcoin integration to improve asset flow and expand multichain NFT distribution capabilities. The refinements aim to reduce latency, improve wrapping accuracy, and increase interoperability between Bitcoin and other supported networks.

The updated Bitcoin module now features improved asset routing, intelligent wrapping logic, and automated deployment flows, enabling creators to seamlessly launch NFTs that interact with Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and BNB Chain. These enhancements are powered by Colle AI's intelligent backend engine, which adapts in real time to Bitcoin's UTXO model and network conditions.

With these changes, creators gain more flexibility to use Bitcoin as a foundation for NFT issuance while maintaining full multichain functionality. Colle AI's AI automation also supports dynamic contract generation and metadata management to ensure consistency and efficiency across blockchain ecosystems.

These upgrades further position Colle AI as a multichain infrastructure leader, offering scalable solutions that bridge traditional assets with next-gen digital experiences in Web3.

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

