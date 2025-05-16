Balco Group AB: Balco Group's CFO leaves during 2025

Michael Grindborn, CFO, has decided to leave Balco Group to take on new challenges. Michael will remain in his current role until mid-November 2025.

"I would like to thank Michael for his valuable contribution to Balco Group and wish him the best of luck in the future," says Camilla Ekdahl, President and CEO of Balco Group.

The process of recruiting a successor will begin immediately.

For more information, please contact:

Camilla Ekdahl, President and CEO

Tel: +46 70 606 30 32

camilla.ekdahl@balco.se

Michael Grindborn, CFO and Head of IR

Tel: +46 70 670 18 48

michael.grindborn@balco.se

Balco Group is a leading player in the balcony industry, focused on providing innovative, patented and energy-efficient solutions for multi-dwelling buildings. The company's tailored products contribute to increasing the quality of life, safety and value of homes. Through a decentralized and efficient sales process, Balco Group has full control over its value chain from production to delivery. Founded in 1987 in Växjö, the company now employs approximately 600 people and is a market leader in Scandinavia with operations in several markets in Northern Europe. The company's revenue for 2024 was 1,418 MSEK, and it is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm.