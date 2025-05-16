Anzeige
Freitag, 16.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A3DH5W | ISIN: SE0017487424 | Ticker-Symbol: M5W
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.05.2025 14:00 Uhr
Bawat Water Technologies AB: CFO Transition in Bawat Water Technologies AB

Finanznachrichten News

Bawat Water Technologies AB (publ) hereby announces that Chief Financial Officer (CFO) John Bo Henriksen has decided to retire from corporate life and therefore will step down from his position, to be able dedicate more time to leisure time interests. His resignation will be effective as of 31 May 2025.

John Bo Henriksen has played a key role in the development and financial management of Bawat, and the company extends its sincere gratitude for his valuable contributions. Bawat is pleased to note that John has agreed to remain available to the company on an ad hoc basis going forward, ensuring continuity and access to his expertise.

Effective 1 June 2025, Jesper Lyngby Sørensen will assume the position as CFO of Bawat Water Technologies AB. Jesper comes with an master degree in auditing and 25 years experience from auditing and various finance roles. Jesper brings extensive experience in financial leadership and has a strong track record from finance functions in Engineering and project-oriented companies.

The company looks forward to welcome Jesper Lyngby Sørensen.

For further information, please contact:

Marcus P. Hummer
CEO

+45 88708803
mph@bawat.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
