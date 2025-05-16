Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.05.2025 14:06 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ValueMomentum Announces Uma Gogineni President, Technology Solution Centers

Finanznachrichten News

PISCATAWAY, N.J., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueMomentum, a leading solutions provider exclusively focused on the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, today announced Uma Gogineni will serve as President, Technology Solution Centers. With a charter to craft solutions that insurers need to improve customer experience, make smart decisions, scale rapidly, streamline operations, and gain efficiency, ValueMomentum's Technology Solution Centers are aligned around four key areas: Platforms, Apps, & Infrastructure; Core Systems; Data Management; and Advanced Analytics.

In her 22 years with ValueMomentum, Uma has played many pivotal roles, building ValueMomentum's insurance domain practice and teams; demonstrating the company's commitment to the insurance industry with thought leadership, research, and solutions; and leading human resources. Uma will continue to serve as Chief People Officer.

Under Uma's guidance, the Technology Solution Centers will collaborate closely with ValueMomentum's vertical business units - Product & Underwriting, Distribution & Marketing, Claims, and Enterprise IT - to help the company realize its mission of helping insurers stay ahead with sustained growth and high performance, while fostering resilient societies.

"It is an honor to step into this role and lead our incredibly talented teams to build the capabilities and solutions insurers need to achieve their goals. Insurers can trust ValueMomentum to help them drive business outcomes with solutions rooted in advanced technologies and thoughtful approaches," said Uma. "I look forward to fostering close collaboration between our Technology Solution Centers, Vertical Business Units, and Customer and Success teams."

"Uma has played an instrumental part in building teams that deliver complex solutions to insurers across the entire value chain," said Kalyan Kodali, ValueMomentum's CEO. "I could not be more excited to have her assume this leadership role to fulfill our mission as a global leader in providing services and solutions to property and casualty insurers."

About ValueMomentum

ValueMomentum is a leading solutions provider for the global property and casualty insurance industry. The company helps insurers stay ahead with sustained growth and high performance, enhancing stakeholder value and fostering resilient societies. Having served over 100 insurers, ValueMomentum is one of the largest services providers exclusively focused on the insurance industry. For more information, visit https://www.valuemomentum.com.

Media Contact
Joe King
Chief Marketing Officer, ValueMomentum, Inc.
Email: joseph.king@valuemomentum.com

ValueMomentum Achieves Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Program Cloud Specialization for North America

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2500681/ValueMomentum_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valuemomentum-announces-uma-gogineni-president-technology-solution-centers-302457331.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.