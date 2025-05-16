Yatsen Holding Limited: Yatsen Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Updates on Share Repurchase Program

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on May 16, 2025

GUANGZHOU, China, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatsen Holding Limited ("Yatsen" or the "Company") (NYSE: YSG), a leading China -based beauty group, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 and provided updates on share repurchase program.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Total net revenues for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 7.8% to RMB833.5 million (US$114.9 million) from RMB773.4 million for the prior year period.

for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 7.8% to RMB833.5 million (US$114.9 million) from RMB773.4 million for the prior year period. Total net revenues from Skincare Brands [1] for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 47.7% to RMB362.4 million (US$49.9 million) from RMB245.3 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total net revenues from Skincare Brands for the first quarter of 2025 were 43.5%, as compared with 31.7% for the prior year period.

for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 47.7% to RMB362.4 million (US$49.9 million) from RMB245.3 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total net revenues from Skincare Brands for the first quarter of 2025 were 43.5%, as compared with 31.7% for the prior year period. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2025 increased to 79.1% from 77.7% for the prior year period.

for the first quarter of 2025 increased to 79.1% from 77.7% for the prior year period. Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 narrowed by 95.5% to RMB5.6 million (US$0.8 million) from RMB124.9 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income[2] for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB7.1 million (US1.0 million), as compared with non-GAAP net loss of RMB83.8 million for the prior year period.

Mr. Jinfeng Huang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yatsen, stated, "We began 2025 with results in line with our guidance. Despite ongoing softness in the beauty market, we delivered a 7.8% year-over-year increase in total net revenues. Notably, net revenues from our skincare brands grew by 47.7% year over year, with the combined net revenues of our three major skincare brands, Galénic, DR.WU and Eve Lom , growing by 58.0%. This solid performance reflects our continued focus on new product development, R&D and brand building. We remain confident in our ability to execute our strategic transformation plan aimed at sustainable growth, and we look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead for the remainder of the year."

Mr. Donghao Yang, Director and Chief Financial Officer of Yatsen, commented, "We are pleased to report meaningful improvements in both net revenues and loss position for the first quarter of 2025. Total net revenues grew by 7.8% year over year, and gross margin increased to 79.1%, up from 77.7% for the prior year period. While we recorded a net loss of RMB5.6 million, significantly narrowed from RMB124.9 million a year ago, we achieved non-GAAP net income of RMB7.1 million, as compared with non-GAAP net loss of RMB83.8 million for the same period last year. With cash and short-term investments of RMB1.28 billion, we have sufficient resources to advance our strategic plan going forward."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Total net revenues for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 7.8% to RMB833.5 million (US$114.9 million) from RMB773.4 million for the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to a 47.7% year-over-year increase in net revenues from Skincare Brands, partially offset by a 9.9% year-over-year decrease in net revenues from Color Cosmetics Brands.[3]

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 9.7% to RMB659.1 million (US$90.8 million) from RMB600.9 million for the prior year period. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2025 increased to 79.1% from 77.7% for the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in sales of higher-gross-margin products.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2025 decreased by 8.6% to RMB693.2 million (US$95.5 million) from RMB758.7 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were 83.2%, as compared with 98.1% for the prior year period.

Fulfillment Expenses. Fulfillment expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB51.8 million (US$7.1 million), as compared with RMB51.4 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses for the first quarter of 2025 decreased to 6.2% from 6.7% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to further improvements in logistics efficiency.

Fulfillment expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB51.8 million (US$7.1 million), as compared with RMB51.4 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses for the first quarter of 2025 decreased to 6.2% from 6.7% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to further improvements in logistics efficiency. Selling and Marketing Expenses. Selling and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB553.8 million (US$76.3 million), as compared with RMB539.2 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, selling and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2025 decreased to 66.4% from 69.7% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to the Company's more strategic marketing spending, combined with the selective closure of offline stores.

Selling and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB553.8 million (US$76.3 million), as compared with RMB539.2 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, selling and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2025 decreased to 66.4% from 69.7% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to the Company's more strategic marketing spending, combined with the selective closure of offline stores. General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB64.9 million (US$8.9 million), as compared with RMB140.1 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2025 decreased to 7.8% from 18.1% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower share-based compensation expenses as a result of using the graded-vesting method over the vesting term of the Company's awards and lower payroll expenses resulting from a reduction in general and administrative headcount.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB64.9 million (US$8.9 million), as compared with RMB140.1 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2025 decreased to 7.8% from 18.1% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower share-based compensation expenses as a result of using the graded-vesting method over the vesting term of the Company's awards and lower payroll expenses resulting from a reduction in general and administrative headcount. Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB22.6 million (US$3.1 million), as compared with RMB27.9 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2025 decreased to 2.7% from 3.6% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to lower lease expenses resulting from more favorable terms under a lease agreement renegotiated during the first quarter of 2025 and lower share-based compensation expenses.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB34.1 million (US$4.7 million), as compared with RMB157.7 million for the prior year period. Operating loss margin was 4.1%, as compared with 20.4% for the prior year period.

Non-GAAP loss from operations[4] for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB14.9 million (US$2.0 million), as compared with non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB107.0 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating loss margin[5] was 1.8%, as compared with non-GAAP operating loss margin of 13.8% for the prior year period.

Net Loss / Income

Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB5.6 million (US$0.8 million), as compared with RMB124.9 million for the prior year period. Net loss margin was 0.7%, as compared with 16.1% for the prior year period. Net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS[6] for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB0.06 (US$0.01), as compared with RMB1.16 for the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB7.1 million (US$1.0 million), as compared with non-GAAP net loss of RMB83.8 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income margin was 0.9%, as compared with non-GAAP net loss margin of 10.8% for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS[7] for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB0.07 (US$0.01), as compared with non-GAAP net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS of RMB0.78 for the prior year period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and short-term investments of RMB1.28 billion (US$176.4 million), as compared with RMB1.36 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash generated from operating activities for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB23.8 million (US$3.3 million), as compared with net cash used in operating activities of RMB121.8 million for the prior year period.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2025, the Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB810.4 million and RMB889.9 million, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 2% to 12%. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Updates on Share Repurchase Program

As previously announced in November 2021, August 2022 and November 2023, the Company established and subsequently modified a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200.0 million worth of its ordinary shares (including in the form of ADSs) through November 19, 2025 (the "Existing Share Repurchase Program"). From the launch of the Existing Share Repurchase Program on November 17, 2021 through May 15, 2025, the Company in aggregate purchased approximately 39.8 million ADSs for a total consideration of approximately US$199.9 million (inclusive of broker commissions) under the Existing Share Repurchase Program.

On May 16, 2025, the Company's board of directors approved a new share repurchase program (the "2025 Share Repurchase Program"), under which the Company may repurchase up to US$30.0 million worth of its ordinary shares (including in the form of ADSs) over the following 24 months commencing on May 16, 2025. The share repurchases may be effected from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and will be implemented in accordance with all applicable rules and regulations. The Company's board of directors will review the 2025 Share Repurchase Program periodically, and may authorize adjustments to its terms and size. The Company expects to fund the repurchases with its existing cash balance.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi ("RMB") amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 31, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.

[1] Include net revenues from Galénic, DR.WU (its mainland China business), Eve Lom and other skincare brands of the Company. [2] Non-GAAP net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, (iv) impairment of goodwill and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. [3] Include Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear and other color cosmetics brands of the Company. [4] Non-GAAP loss from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP loss from operations is defined as loss from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions and (iii) impairment of goodwill. [5] Non-GAAP operating loss margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net loss from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. [6] ADS refers to American depositary shares, each of which represents twenty Class A ordinary shares. [7] Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders is defined as net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, (iv) impairment of goodwill, (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments and (vi) accretion to redeemable non-controlling interests.

YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)





December 31,



March 31,



March 31,





2024



2025



2025





RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000

Assets

















Current assets

















Cash and cash equivalents



817,395





669,776





92,298

Short-term investments



539,130





610,147





84,081

Accounts receivable, net



214,558





199,892





27,546

Inventories, net



386,054





383,352





52,827

Prepayments and other current assets



381,404





374,849





51,656

Amounts due from related parties



9,113





2,553





352

Total current assets



2,347,654





2,240,569





308,760

Non-current assets

















Investments



664,579





668,081





92,064

Property and equipment, net



74,373





69,695





9,604

Goodwill, net



155,029





155,029





21,364

Intangible assets, net



559,708





562,240





77,479

Deferred tax assets



1,381





1,417





195

Right-of-use assets, net



147,501





159,422





21,969

Other non-current assets



20,642





20,954





2,888

Total non-current assets



1,623,213





1,636,838





225,563

Total assets



3,970,867





3,877,407





534,323

Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and shareholders' equity

















Current liabilities

















Accounts payable



72,090





74,680





10,291

Advances from customers



19,574





20,698





2,852

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



460,143





344,559





47,481

Amounts due to related parties



28,884





30,037





4,139

Income tax payables



20,088





16,985





2,341

Lease liabilities due within one year



39,409





39,348





5,422

Total current liabilities



640,188





526,307





72,526

Non-current liabilities

















Deferred tax liabilities



103,306





105,067





14,479

Deferred income-non current



14,832





10,771





1,484

Lease liabilities



109,526





120,511





16,607

Total non-current liabilities



227,664





236,349





32,570

Total liabilities



867,852





762,656





105,096

Redeemable non-controlling interests



50,984





50,754





6,994

Shareholders' equity

















Ordinary Shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 ordinary

shares authorized, comprising of 6,000,000,000 Class A ordinary

shares, 960,852,606 Class B ordinary shares and 3,039,147,394

shares each of such classes to be designated as of December 31,

2024 and March 31, 2025; 2,096,600,883 Class A shares and

600,572,880 Class B ordinary shares issued as of December 31,

2024 and March 31, 2025; 1,234,627,468 Class A ordinary shares

and 600,572,880 Class B ordinary shares outstanding as of

December 31, 2024, 1,243,811,168 Class A ordinary shares and

600,572,880 Class B ordinary shares outstanding as of March 31,

2025)



173





173





24

Treasury shares



(1,276,330)





(1,265,174)





(174,346)

Additional paid-in capital



12,273,767





12,272,908





1,691,252

Statutory reserve



28,147





28,147





3,879

Accumulated deficit



(8,057,297)





(8,062,600)





(1,111,056)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



86,866





93,907





12,944

Total Yatsen Holding Limited shareholders' equity



3,055,326





3,067,361





422,697

Non-controlling interests



(3,295)





(3,364)





(464)

Total shareholders' equity



3,052,031





3,063,997





422,233

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and shareholders' equity



3,970,867





3,877,407





534,323



YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)





For the Three Months Ended March 31,







2024



2025



2025







RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000



Total net revenues



773,355





833,533





114,864



Total cost of revenues



(172,407)





(174,406)





(24,034)



Gross profit



600,948





659,127





90,830



Operating expenses:



















Fulfilment expenses



(51,448)





(51,843)





(7,144)



Selling and marketing expenses



(539,193)





(553,815)





(76,318)



General and administrative expenses



(140,099)





(64,883)





(8,941)



Research and development expenses



(27,926)





(22,637)





(3,119)



Total operating expenses



(758,666)





(693,178)





(95,522)



Loss from operations



(157,718)





(34,051)





(4,692)



Financial income



28,612





10,606





1,462



Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain



(7,633)





10,664





1,470



Income from equity method investments, net



3,276





2,505





345



Other income, net



6,305





4,242





585



Loss before income tax expenses



(127,158)





(6,034)





(830)



Income tax benefits



2,291





433





60



Net loss



(124,867)





(5,601)





(770)



Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-

controlling interests



268





298





41



Net loss attributable to Yatsen's shareholders



(124,599)





(5,303)





(729)



Shares used in calculating loss per share (1):



















Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares:



















Basic



2,141,156,030





1,837,466,068





1,837,466,068



Diluted



2,141,156,030





1,837,466,068





1,837,466,068



Net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary share



















Basic



(0.06)





(0.00)





(0.00)



Diluted



(0.06)





(0.00)





(0.00)



Net loss per ADS (20 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS) (2)



















Basic



(1.16)





(0.06)





(0.01)



Diluted



(1.16)





(0.06)





(0.01)



































For the Three Months Ended March 31,







2024



2025



2025



Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating expenses as follows:

RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000



Fulfilment expenses



76





98





14



Selling and marketing expenses



2,656





757





104



General and administrative expenses



31,627





7,731





1,065



Research and development expenses



1,318





40





6



Total



35,677





8,626





1,189





(1) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares, with each Class A ordinary share being entitled to one vote and each Class B ordinary share being entitled to twenty votes on all matters that are subject to shareholder vote. (2) Effective from March 18, 2024, the Company changed its ADS to Class A Ordinary Share ratio from one ADS representing four ordinary shares to one ADS representing twenty ordinary shares. The historical and present income (loss) per ADS have been adjusted retroactively for all periods presented to reflect this change.

YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)





For the Three Months Ended March 31,







2024



2025



2025







RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000



Loss from operations



(157,718)





(34,051)





(4,692)



Share-based compensation expenses



35,677





8,626





1,189



Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions



15,056





10,561





1,455



Non-GAAP loss from operations



(106,985)





(14,864)





(2,048)



Net loss



(124,867)





(5,601)





(770)



Share-based compensation expenses



35,677





8,626





1,189



Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions



15,056





10,561





1,455



Revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments



(7,039)





(6,010)





(828)



Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments



(2,620)





(433)





(60)



Non-GAAP net (loss) income



(83,793)





7,143





986



Net loss attributable to Yatsen's shareholders



(124,599)





(5,303)





(729)



Share-based compensation expenses



35,677





8,626





1,189



Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions



14,782





10,179





1,403



Revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments



(7,039)





(6,010)





(828)



Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments



(2,620)





(405)





(56)



Non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Yatsen's shareholders



(83,799)





7,087





979



Shares used in calculating loss per share:



















Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares:



















Basic



2,141,156,030





1,837,466,068





1,837,466,068



Diluted



2,141,156,030





1,953,491,427





1,953,491,427



Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per

Class A and Class B ordinary share



















Basic



(0.04)





0.00





0.00



Diluted



(0.04)





0.00





0.00



Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per

ADS (20 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS) (1)



















Basic



(0.78)





0.08





0.01



Diluted



(0.78)





0.07





0.01































(1) Effective from March 18, 2024, the Company changed its ADS to Class A Ordinary Share ratio from one ADS representing four ordinary shares to one ADS representing twenty ordinary shares. The historical and present income (loss) per ADS have been adjusted retroactively for all periods presented to reflect this change.

