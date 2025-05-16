The "Reviewing and Negotiating Technology Transfer and Licensing Agreements Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: June 16-17, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Technology transfer and licensing agreements are frequently used by commercial entities and public or quasi-public bodies for the development of new business prospects and for cross-border expansion. This two-day seminar will give practical advice on the legal and commercial considerations essential for securing a successful deal.

The programme offers a comprehensive overview of all the key matters to be considered by the licensor and the licensee when dealing with international technology transfer and licensing agreements.

This seminar is not jurisdiction-specific and is therefore ideal for those working both in the UK and overseas.

Benefits of attending:

Learn how to critically review the terms in international technology transfer and licensing agreements

how to critically review the terms in international technology transfer and licensing agreements Assess the benefits and concerns of the contracting parties under an international technology transfer and licensing agreement

the benefits and concerns of the contracting parties under an international technology transfer and licensing agreement Understand EU law governing international technology transfer and licensing agreements

EU law governing international technology transfer and licensing agreements Review the impact of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement

the impact of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Draft and negotiate key terms in an international technology transfer and licensing agreement more effectively

and negotiate key terms in an international technology transfer and licensing agreement more effectively Effectively negotiate royalty rates to the best commercial advantage

negotiate royalty rates to the best commercial advantage Understand and advise on cross-jurisdictional concerns and key terms

Who Should Attend:

This course is for all those who need to gain knowledge and experience of cross-border technology transfer and licensing contracts, including:

In-house counsel

Commercial and contract managers

Business development managers

Trainee solicitors

Attorneys

Private practice lawyers

R&D personnel

Licensing executives wanting a refresher

By the end of this seminar, participants will be able to:

Understand and draft international technology transfer and licensing agreements

Draft and negotiate key terms more effectively

Understand and advise on cross-jurisdictional concerns and key terms

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Course Agenda:

Day 1

Competition law introduction

Goals of competition policy

Role of the institutions and the Member States

Individual remedies

Standard of proof

Article 101 TFEU anti-competitive agreements, decisions and concerted practices

Agreement, decision or concerted practice exists

Effect on trade between Member States

Object or effect of the prevention, restriction or distortion of competition

Impact of the de minimis doctrine on the application of Article 101(1)

Article 101(3) TFEU exemption

Competition law technology-related block exemptions

Vertical Restraints Block Exemptions (VRBER 2010) Market thresholds and scope of application

Technology Transfer Block Exemption Regulation (TTBER 2014) Scope and Restrictions

Block exemption governing R&D

Ancillary agreements

Confidentiality agreement

Materials transfer agreement

Memorandum of understanding

Option agreement

Technology transfer agreements

Set-up licence and assignment

Strategic and legal concerns of the prospective licensor

Key concerns reviewed Term Assignment IP Liability, disclaimers and indemnities

Benefits and disadvantages of licensing technology

Sub-licensing considerations

Legal safeguards during the pre-negotiation phase

Day 2

International contract disputes

Jurisdiction

Jurisdiction rules under EU law

Jurisdiction agreements and their status in EU law

Choice of law rules

Recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards and foreign judgments

Review of the impact of the Withdrawal Agreement (Brexit deal/no deal)

Dispute resolution mechanisms

Overview

Features of the key mechanisms

Advantages and disadvantages associated with the key mechanisms

Arbitration

Why arbitrate?

Disadvantages of arbitrating

Ad hoc arbitration vs institutional arbitration

Drafting concerns in relation to arbitration agreements Seat of arbitration Evidential rules of the arbitration Preliminary relief Confidentiality

Arbitration agreements checklist and essential drafting tools

R&D agreements

Key concerns reviewed Ownership and right to use



PRACTICAL WORKSHOP: Review of a technology licence

Review of the template agreement with particular reference to the key clauses, strategic considerations and drafting techniques

Discuss issues relating to the negotiation and execution of a technology licence

PRACTICAL WORKSHOP: Negotiation of a technology licence

Using a case scenario, participants will draft and negotiate a technology licence with particular reference to key commercial terms

Fees and royalties

Rights to improvements

Rights to new products and grant-back clauses

IP and confidentiality

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wwhlzz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250516196649/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900