Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited ("Dingdong" or the "Company") (NYSE: DDL), a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, with advanced supply chain capabilities, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
First Quarter 2025 Highlights:
- GMV for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 7.9% year over year to RMB5,960.7 million (US$821.4 million) from RMB5,525.1 million in the same quarter of 2024, positive year-on-year growth for five straight quarters.
- Total number of orders increased by 12.1% year over year in the first quarter of 2025.
- Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB30.3 million (US$4.2 million), the tenth consecutive quarter of non-GAAP profitability.
Mr. Changlin Liang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dingdong, stated, "As of the first quarter of 2025, we have achieved non-GAAP profitability for ten consecutive quarters and GAAP profitability for five quarters. Additionally, we've seen positive year-on-year revenue growth for five straight quarters. This consistent growth in both scale and profitability has undoubtedly laid a strong foundation for our future development. In the context of today's intense competition, we have identified the following core advantages: robust supply chain capabilities; distinct positioning; a robust ecosystem; strong organizational ability and implementation; We have introduced the 4G strategy focusing on "good users, good products, good services, and good mindshare." We've begun to see some great results in this quarter that Dingdong is rolling out more unique and high-quality products, our users are happier than ever, and our supply chain efficiency is steadily improving. Over time, our advantages will become increasingly evident."
Mr. Song Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Dingdong, stated, "In the first quarter of 2025, Dingdong reported a revenue of RMB5.48 billion, reflecting a 9.1% year-over-year increase and marking five consecutive quarters of positive growth. Non-GAAP net profit was RMB30.3 million, and GAAP net profit was RMB8.0 million, and operating net cash inflow reached RMB85 million. The Company continued to demonstrate positive profitability alongside positive operating net cash inflow. By the end of the first quarter, after accounting for short-term loans, our actual funds amounted to RMB2.89 billion, indicating a continued net increase. This year, we are committed to executing our "narrow yet deep" value proposition, intensifying our efforts to satisfy consumers through quality products and services, while establishing a unique path focused on quality, stability, and consistent supply capabilities."
First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Total revenues were RMB5,479.0 million (US$755.0 million) compared with total revenues of RMB5,024.0 million in the same quarter of 2024, primarily due to the rise of number of orders resulting from rise in the average monthly number of transacting users and higher monthly order frequency, and new opened frontline fulfillment stations with density and market penetration improved in East China. The increase was offset by suspension of operations for a number of stations in 2024, more outbound residents from Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Shanghai during this Chinese New Year, and the impact of the decline in food CPI prices in the first quarter of 2025.
- Product Revenues were RMB5,386.5 million (US$742.3 million) compared with product revenues of RMB4,944.3 million in the same quarter of 2024.
- Service Revenues were RMB92.5 million (US$12.8 million) compared with service revenues of RMB79.8 million in the same quarter of 2024, primarily driven by the increase of customers subscribing to Dingdong's membership program, and more delivery fees collected with more orders in this quarter.
Total operating costs and expenses were RMB5,519.0 million (US$760.5million) compared with RMB5,045.0 million in the same quarter of 2024, with a detailed breakdown as below:
- Cost of goods sold was RMB3,842.1 million (US$529.5 million), an increase of 10.1% from RMB3,488.7 million in the same quarter of 2024. Cost of goods sold as a percentage of revenues increased slightly to 70.1% from 69.4% in the same quarter of 2024. Gross margin decreased to 29.9% from 30.6% in the same quarter of 2024.
- Fulfillment expenses were RMB1,256.1 million (US$173.1 million), an increase of 9.5% from RMB1,147.0 million in the same quarter of 2024. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total revenues increased to 22.9% from 22.8% in the same quarter of 2024.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB110.0 million (US$15.2 million), a decrease of 1.0% from RMB111.0 million in the same quarter of 2024. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenues decreased slightly to 2.0% from 2.2% in the same quarter of 2024.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB112.9 million (US$15.6 million), an increase of 7.5% from RMB105.0 million in the same quarter of 2024, mainly due to the increase of staff cost.
- Product development expenses were RMB198.0 million (US$27.3 million), an increase of 2.4% from RMB193.3 million in the same quarter of 2024, primarily due to the increase of staff cost. While advocating for energy and resource saving, we will continue to invest in our product development capabilities, agricultural technology, data algorithms, and other technology infrastructure, to further enhance our competitiveness.
Loss from operations was RMB21.2 million (US$2.9 million), compared with operating loss of RMB11.1 million in the same quarter of 2024.
Non-GAAP income from operations, which is a non-GAAP measure for loss from operations that excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB1.1 million (US$0.2 million), decreased by 94.0% year over year, compared with Non-GAAP income from operations of RMB18.1 million in the same quarter of 2024.
Net income was RMB8.0 million (US$1.1 million), compared with net income of RMB12.3 million in the same quarter of 2024.
Non-GAAP net income, which is a non-GAAP measure that excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB30.3 million (US$4.2 million), decreased by 26.8% year over year, compared with non-GAAP net income of RMB41.5 million in the same quarter of 2024. In addition, non-GAAP net income margin, which is the Company's non-GAAP net income as a percentage of total revenues, was 0.6% compared with 0.8% in the same quarter of 2024.
Basic and diluted net income per share were RMB0.02 (US$0.00), compared with net income per share of RMB0.03 in the same quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted, was RMB0.09 (US$0.00), compared with RMB0.12 in the same quarter of 2024.
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB4,294.5 million (US$591.8 million) as of March 31, 2025, compared with RMB4,452.2 million as of December 31, 2024. We have been working diligently to optimize our capital usage and financing structure. The cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments deducting the balance of short-term borrowings, is RMB 2.9 billion, a net increase for the seventh consecutive quarter.
Guidance
The Company is looking to sustain year-over-year growth in scale and achieve non-GAAP profits in the second quarter of 2025.
About Dingdong (Cayman) Limited
We are a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in mainland China, with sustainable long-term growth. We directly provide users and households with fresh groceries, prepared food, and other food products through delivering a convenient and excellent shopping experience supported by an extensive self-operated frontline fulfillment grid. Leveraging our deep insights into consumers' evolving needs and our strong food innovation capabilities, we have successfully launched a series of private label products spanning a variety of food categories. Many of our private label products are produced at our Dingdong production plants, allowing us to more efficiently produce and offer safe and high-quality food products. We aim to be the first choice for fresh and food shopping.
For more information, please visit: https://ir.100.me.
DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
As of
December 31,
March 31,
2025
March 31,
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
887,427
1,212,956
167,150
Restricted cash
2,788
4,037
556
Short-term investments
3,561,977
3,077,508
424,092
Accounts receivable, net
125,896
134,860
18,584
Inventories, net
553,601
471,610
64,990
Advance to suppliers
62,730
84,390
11,629
Prepayments and other current assets
170,753
182,181
25,105
Total current assets
5,365,172
5,167,542
712,106
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
176,290
189,506
26,115
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,464,791
1,443,762
198,956
Other non-current assets
111,395
109,036
15,025
Total non-current assets
1,752,476
1,742,304
240,096
TOTAL ASSETS
7,117,648
6,909,846
952,202
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
1,660,472
1,642,311
226,317
Customer advances and deferred revenue
279,276
258,839
35,669
Accrued expenses and other current
767,082
765,036
105,425
Salary and welfare payable
317,152
343,455
47,329
Operating lease liabilities, current
640,245
622,210
85,743
Short-term borrowings
1,606,253
1,406,342
193,799
Total current liabilities
5,270,480
5,038,193
694,282
Non-current liabilities:
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
780,036
776,243
106,969
Other non-current liabilities
143,118
144,073
19,854
Total non-current liabilities
923,154
920,316
126,823
TOTAL LIABILITIES
6,193,634
5,958,509
821,105
DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
As of
December 31,
2024
March 31,
2025
March 31,
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (CONTINUED)
Mezzanine Equity:
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
125,403
127,806
17,612
TOTAL MEZZANINE EQUITY
125,403
127,806
17,612
Shareholders' equity:
Ordinary shares
4
4
1
Additional paid-in capital
14,181,030
14,203,465
1,957,290
Treasury stock
(51,176)
(51,176)
(7,052)
Accumulated deficit
(13,384,881)
(13,379,265)
(1,843,713)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
53,634
50,503
6,959
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
798,611
823,531
113,485
TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY
7,117,648
6,909,846
952,202
DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)
For the three months ended
March 31,
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
Revenues:
Product revenues
4,944,289
5,386,500
742,280
Service revenues
79,755
92,539
12,752
Total revenues
5,024,044
5,479,039
755,032
Operating costs and expenses:
Cost of goods sold
(3,488,696)
(3,842,106)
(529,456)
Fulfillment expenses
(1,146,982)
(1,256,094)
(173,094)
Sales and marketing expenses
(111,048)
(109,953)
(15,152)
Product development expenses
(193,262)
(197,969)
(27,281)
General and administrative expenses
(105,028)
(112,881)
(15,555)
Total operating costs and expenses
(5,045,016)
(5,519,003)
(760,538)
Other operating income, net
9,858
18,723
2,580
Loss from operations
(11,114)
(21,241)
(2,926)
Interest income
40,298
35,123
4,840
Interest expenses
(16,773)
(5,964)
(822)
Other income, net
1,561
1,657
228
Income before income tax
13,972
9,575
1,320
Income tax expenses
(1,699)
(1,558)
(215)
Net income
12,273
8,017
1,105
Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests
(2,249)
(2,402)
(331)
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
10,024
5,615
774
DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)
For the three months ended
March 31,
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
Net income per Class A and Class B ordinary share:
Basic and diluted
0.03
0.02
-
Shares used in net income per Class A and Class B
Basic
325,024,592
324,576,757
324,576,757
Diluted
328,469,733
336,977,726
336,977,726
Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax of nil:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
3,517
(3,131)
(431)
Comprehensive income
15,790
4,886
674
Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests
(2,249)
(2,402)
(331)
Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary
13,541
2,484
343
DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
For the three months ended
March 31,
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
Net cash generated from operating activities
94,775
85,234
11,745
Net cash generated from investing activities
708,001
441,686
60,866
Net cash used in financing activities
(881,234)
(199,911)
(27,548)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
228
(231)
(32)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(78,230)
326,778
45,031
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the
1,209,704
890,215
122,675
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the
1,131,474
1,216,993
167,706
DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)
For the three months ended
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
Loss from operations
(11,114)
(21,241)
(2,926)
Add: share-based compensation expenses (1)
29,207
22,329
3,077
Non-GAAP income from operations
18,093
1,088
151
Operating margin
(0.2 %)
(0.4 %)
(0.4 %)
Add: share-based compensation expenses
0.6 %
0.5 %
0.5 %
Non-GAAP operating margin
0.4 %
0.1 %
0.1 %
Net income
12,273
8,017
1,105
Add: share-based compensation expenses (1)
29,207
22,329
3,077
Non-GAAP net income
41,480
30,346
4,182
Net income margin
0.2 %
0.1 %
0.1 %
Add: share-based compensation expenses
0.6 %
0.5 %
0.5 %
Non-GAAP net income margin
0.8 %
0.6 %
0.6 %
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
10,024
5,615
774
Add: share-based compensation expenses (1)
29,207
22,329
3,077
Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary
39,231
27,944
3,851
Net income per Class A and Class B ordinary share:
Basic and diluted
0.03
0.02
-
Add: share-based compensation expenses
Basic and diluted
0.09
0.07
-
Non-GAAP net income per Class A and Class B ordinary
Basic and diluted
0.12
0.09
-
(1) Share-based compensation expenses are recognized as follows:
For the three months ended
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
Fulfillment expenses
3,974
4,770
657
Sales and marketing expenses
1155
1541
212
Product development expenses
15,544
7,602
1,048
General and administrative expenses
8,534
8,416
1,160
Total
29,207
22,329
3,077
