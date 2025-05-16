Concorde International Group Ltd: Concorde International Group Reports Full-Year 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

SINGAPORE, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concorde International Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: CIGL) ("Concorde" or the "Company"), an integrated security services provider that combines physical manpower and innovative technology to deliver effective security solutions, today announced financial results and provided a business update for the year ended December 31, 2024.

2024 Financial Highlights

Maintained stable revenues at approximately $10.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $10.7 million in 2023.

Gross profit increased by approximately 20.8% to $3.6 million in 2024 compared to approximately $3.0 million in 2023, driven in part by an improvement in gross profit margin, which increased to approximately 34.5% in 2024, compared to approximately 28.1% in 2023.

Completed an IPO on April 22, 2025, raising gross proceeds of $5.75 million (including over-allotment option), and commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on April 22, 2025.



Swee (Alan) Kheng Chua, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Concorde, commented, "2024 was a transformative year for Concorde, culminating in our successful IPO on April 22, 2025. We raised a total of $5.75 million in gross proceeds, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option, and proudly commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market. This milestone not only validates our business model but also provides the capital foundation to accelerate our next phase of growth."

"Our position as a leading integrated security services provider in Singapore is built on our ability to blend skilled manpower with patented technologies that deliver scalable, cost-effective, and high-performance solutions. At the core of our offering is our suite of smart security technologies, known as I-Guarding Services. Supported by 4 granted global patents and our proprietary innovations-such as the I-Man Facility Sprinter ("IFS"), a mobile platform transforming security and facility maintenance, and the Intelligent Facility Authenticator, a kiosk-based system that enhances access control and visitor management-are redefining industry standards. These technologies help reduce operational costs, improve security performance, and optimize overall efficiency for our clients."

"While our 2024 revenue remained stable at approximately $10.5 million, we anticipate strong year over year growth going forward. Specifically, our 2025 growth strategy is focused on scaling our high-margin recurring revenue, largely driven by the continued deployment of our i-Guarding services. These solutions generate incremental revenue with minimal additional cost, as each IFS unit can service 15 or more locations. We also plan to expand internationally over the next 24 months, targeting Malaysia, Australia, and North America through partnerships with established local security providers to address rising labor costs and growing demand for smart, tech-enabled solutions. Moreover, our net results in 2024 were impacted by a one-time, non-cash share-based compensation expense of $83.2 million. Excluding this, we maintained positive operating profit, reflecting the strength and earnings potential of our core business. Since our founding in 1997, and especially following our strategic shift in 2014 toward a tech-integrated model-we've built a reputation for excellence, agility, and innovation. With increasing demand for intelligent security and facility solutions, we are well-positioned to scale sustainably and deliver long-term value to our clients, employees, and shareholders."

Financial Overview

Revenue remained relatively flat year over year, with a slight decrease of approximately 1.5% to $10.5 million for 2024, compared to $10.7 million for 2023. Gross profit increased to approximately $3.6 million for 2024, compared to approximately $3.0 million for 2023.

Operating loss was approximately $83.6 million in 2024, compared to operating profit of approximately $1.0 million in 2023. Operating loss in 2024 was impacted by a one-time, non-cash share-based compensation expense of $83.2 million. As of December 31, 2024, and 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.0 million and $957 thousand, respectively. Subsequently, in April 2025, the Company completed its IPO, raising gross proceeds of $5.75 million, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option.

About Concorde International Group Ltd

Concorde International Group Limited (Nasdaq: CIGL) is a Singapore-based company specializing in integrated security solutions and facilities management services. Established in 1997, the Company has transitioned from traditional security services to a technology-driven approach. This shift involves deploying advanced systems like CCTV, sensors, and mobile command vehicles, significantly reducing the need for physical guards and enhancing operational efficiency.

For more information, please visit: https://www.concordesecurity.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement and annual report filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: CIGL@crescendo-ir.com

CONCORDE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023

2024 2023 USD USD Assets Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 3,720,807 2,904,413 Right-of-use asset, net 322,332 177,429 Intangible assets, net 9,325 65,396 Other financial assets 393,019 - Deferred offering cost 449,110 116,022 Total non-current assets 4,894,593 3,263,260 Current assets: Trade and other receivables 3,825,146 3,485,364 Amount due from related parties 553,184 844,982 Cash and cash equivalents 1,000,284 956,975 Total current assets 5,378,614 5,287,321 Total assets 10,273,207 8,550,581 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 209 1 Merger reserves 2,336,848 2,336,848 Other reserves 83,085,159 50,739 (Accumulated deficit)/Retained earnings (83,313,648 ) 177,649 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company 2,108,568 2,565,237 Non-controlling interests 151,629 137,339 Total equity 2,260,197 2,702,576 Liabilities Non-current liabilities: Lease liabilities, net of current portion 170,724 90,082 Long-term debt 2,906,113 2,109,538 Deferred tax liabilities 182,096 133,488 Other financial liabilities 173,551 - Total non-current liabilities 3,432,484 2,333,108 Current liabilities: Trade and other payables 1,091,188 1,186,334 Amount due to related parties 216,940 405,632 Tax payable 60,282 - Lease liabilities 89,438 59,821 Current maturities of long-term debt 3,122,678 1,863,110 Total current liabilities 4,580,526 3,514,897 Total liabilities 8,013,010 5,848,005 Total equity and liabilities 10,273,207 8,550,581

CONCORDE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022

2024 2023 2022 USD USD USD Revenue 10,490,668 10,655,993 5,006,345 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expenses shown separately below) (6,875,141 ) (7,662,024 ) (3,648,637 ) 3,615,527 2,993,969 1,357,708 Other income 501,660 236,911 205,201 Depreciation and amortization expenses (279,543 ) (329,836 ) (389,449 ) Employee benefit expenses (2,151,970 ) (1,311,345 ) (912,772 ) Other expenses (1,819,903 ) (314,639 ) (989,635 ) Share-based compensation (83,155,336 ) - - Finance costs (218,630 ) (149,626 ) (75,033 ) (Loss) /Profit before tax (83,508,195 ) 1,125,434 (803,980 ) Income tax expense (114,902 ) (131,240 ) - (Loss) /Profit for the year (83,623,097 ) 994,194 (803,980 ) Other comprehensive (loss)/income Other comprehensive (loss)/income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax): Foreign currency translation (106,213 ) 26,610 46,459 Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year, net of tax (83,729,310 ) 1,020,804 (757,521 ) (Loss) /Profit for the year attributable to: Equity holders of the parent company (83,637,387 ) 960,686 (783,037 ) Non-controlling interests 14,290 33,508 (20,943 ) (83,623,097 ) 994,194 (803,980 ) Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year attributable to: Equity holders of the parent company (83,743,600 ) 987,296 (736,578 ) Non-controlling interests 14,290 33,508 (20,943 ) (83,729,310 ) 1,020,804 (757,521 ) (Loss)/Earnings per share Basic (5.08 ) 9.61 (7.83 ) Diluted (5.08 ) 9.61 (7.83 )

CONCORDE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022