Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) a North American leader in residential and commercial solar energy solutions, today announced that it has awarded a new franchise in Biloxi, Mississippi, effective May 15, 2025. The Biloxi agreement brings the Company's network to 93 franchise territories across Canada and the United States, up from 92 prior to this announcement.

The new franchise grants exclusive rights to six counties in southern Mississippi and provides a right of first refusal to acquire up to four additional territories in neighboring Louisiana and Alabama.

"The U.S. Gulf Coast is one of the fastest-growing solar markets, thanks to abundant sunshine, favorable incentives, and a resilient energy-conscious customer base," said Mark Tadros, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Stardust Solar. "Adding Biloxi as our 93rd franchise underscores our strategy of concentrating growth in high-demand regions and keeps us firmly on track to exceed 100 franchises by year-end."

Key Highlights

Strategic Location: Biloxi franchise covers six coastal counties with a combined population of roughly 400,000 and proximity to major port, tourism, and military infrastructure.

Growth Optionality: Right-of-refusal could add up to four more territories across Louisiana and Alabama, providing regional economies of scale.

Network Milestone: Stardust Solar's franchise system now stands at 93 territories, reflecting the Company's rapid expansion from 78 territories at the start of 2024.

Franchise Support: New partners benefit from Stardust Solar's turnkey sales platform, engineering resources, and industry-leading solar-training programs.

About Stardust Solar:

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, specializing in solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company equips entrepreneurs with branded business management services, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive support, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management. With franchises across Canada and the United States, Stardust Solar drives the adoption of clean energy solutions that boost economic development and create a more sustainable future.

Disclaimer:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements, including statements relating to the Company's business plans and expected future growth, expected franchise expansions, the outlook of future operations, revenue growth, new opportunities and the demand for the Company's products. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention. It assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

