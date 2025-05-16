ESGL Holdings Limited: De Tomaso launches €1.6m P72 Luxury Hypercar as ESGL Business Combination Nears Completion

SINGAPORE, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL), a leader in sustainable circular solutions, announces a major milestone in its strategic merger with De Tomaso Automobili: the official unveiling of the production specification P72. This event reinforces the strong operational and brand foundation of the combined company, as the proposed business combination approaches its targeted closing in June 2025.

The P72, originally revealed as a concept at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed, now enters its production form. Developed on a clean-sheet carbon fibre chassis and powered by a bespoke 5.0L supercharged V8 engine, the P72 represents a return to timeless, mechanical design and driver-focused engineering.

"The P72 is our promise made real," added Norman Choi, CEO of De Tomaso Automobili. "It reflects our pursuit of mechanical purity, design heritage, and craftsmanship that transcends trends. As we take this next step with ESGL, we remain committed to creating vehicles that stir the soul and celebrate the analogue driving experience."

This unveiling marks the readiness of De Tomaso to commence customer deliveries in late 2025 and reaffirms the shared vision between the two companies. The production vehicle revealed today is an internal unit, separate from the 72 custodian allocations, and showcases the final engineering, design, and build quality De Tomaso will deliver at scale.

"The launch of the production P72 signals to investors that De Tomaso is ready to scale. This is more than a car-it is a commercial catalyst," said Lawrence Law, Executive Director of ESGL Holdings. "As we near completion of our merger, this milestone underlines the strategic value we can create together."

The proposed business combination between ESGL and De Tomaso is expected to close in June 2025, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Media Coverage and Exclusive Viewing

The production-spec De Tomaso P72 is now available for invite-only viewings at Miller Motorcars in Greenwich, Connecticut, with limited public displays to follow. This exclusive showcase offers a rare opportunity to experience the vehicle's breathtaking design and mechanical purity up close.



The launch has already ignited global media attention. Top Gear featured the P72 in a headline piece, calling it "a dreamy hypercar with mechanical soul and timeless design." You can read the article at: https://www.topgear.com/car-news/first-look/stunning-eu16m-detomaso-p72-finally-ready-production

More information about the launch and the P72 can be found www.detomaso-automobili.com

About ESGL Holdings Limited

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL) is a Singapore-based leader in sustainable circular solutions for the chemicals, electronics, and manufacturing sectors. Through its proprietary technology and ESG-first strategy, ESGL transforms waste into high-value circular products, enabling a low-carbon and resource-efficient future.

About De Tomaso Automobili

Founded in 1959 in Modena, Italy, De Tomaso is a storied automotive brand blending Italian design with motorsport heritage. Revived in 2014 under the leadership of Norman Choi, the company is committed to building emotionally resonant, mechanically pure vehicles for a new generation of enthusiasts.

