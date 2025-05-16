Remark Holdings, Inc.: Remark Holdings Collaborates with Google Public Sector to Accelerate Computer Vision AI Innovation in New York State

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / Remark Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: MARK ), a leading provider of AI-powered computer vision analytics, smart city, and smart agent solutions is proud to announce that Google Public Sector has selected our advanced computer-vision AI technology to power key public sector projects across New York. This collaboration is part of Google Public Sector's broader initiative to modernize government operations, enhance service delivery, and drive digital transformation across the state.

Through a landmark two-year Enterprise Cloud Services Agreement with the New York State Office of Information Technology Services (ITS), Google Public Sector is providing state agencies with secure access to cutting-edge cloud and AI tools-including Remark's computer vision AI-to support data analytics, disaster recovery, and operational efficiency. By integrating our technology, Google Public Sector is enabling state employees to automate information retrieval, streamline workflows, and improve decision-making in critical areas such as infrastructure monitoring, public safety, and healthcare delivery.

This partnership will:

Enhance the state's ability to process and analyze visual data from diverse sources, improving response times and service quality.

Support ongoing efforts to connect and integrate disparate systems, increasing efficiency and reducing costs.

Provide training and support to ensure agencies maximize the benefits of AI-driven solutions.

"By combining our computer vision AI with Google Public Sector's scale and reach, we are setting a new standard for how technology can transform public sector services - turning complex visual data into actionable insights for the people of New York State." said Kai-Shing Tao, Chairman and CEO of Remark Holdings, Inc.

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MARK) is a leading AI-powered analytics platform that brings valuable insights to the video feeds provided by current cameras and computer vision solutions through its integrated suite of AI tools that provide real-time alerts for fire, smoke, and weapons detection and smart city CCTV video security solutions while hosting AI-powered agents through smart chat 311 Services, as well as helping organizations understand their customer behavior and demographics through smart retail and traffic analytics. Remark's global team of sector-experienced professionals has created award-winning GDPR-compliant and CCPA-compliant video analytics solutions that service the aviation, government agencies, hospitality, public safety, retail, and transportation sectors. The company's headquarters are in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, with operational offices in New York and international offices in London, England. For more information, please visit our home page at www.remarkholdings.com

