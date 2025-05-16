This week Women in Solar+ Europe gives voice to Christelle Mirailles, Business Development & Strategy at France's Equans Solar & Storage. She says women should embrace their uniqueness rather than to conform to traditional leadership molds. "We should champion authenticity and individuality, viewing differences as strengths rather than liabilities," she states. I believe the solar-plus industries offer an extraordinary opportunity to cultivate equity, diversity, and inclusion. As active participants in the energy transition, we are uniquely positioned to align with a generation prioritizing humanity, ...

