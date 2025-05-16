Intercom Team Jets into FundedNext for Exclusive AI Collaboration





AJMAN, United Arab Emirates, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 7-8, FundedNext hosted Intercom's senior delegation, led by Phil Moore (Head of Sales Engineering) and Ciaran Nolan (Senior Director, EMEA), for a focused two-day collaboration at FundedNext's Operations & Support Hub. FundedNext is one of Intercom's most strategic and high-impact clients globally. The partners leveraged this event to significantly enhance Fin AI, Intercom's next-generation AI support assistant, by advising on advanced, agentic layers capable of handling personalized, high-volume queries at an unprecedented scale.

FundedNext has been working with Intercom since Fin AI's early days-nearly a year ago. From the start, they fully integrated Fin, tested it extensively, and pushed its limits through hands-on experimentation. The partnership grew deeper with early access to roadmap features, dedicated engineering support, and participation in closed betas and focused six-week sprints to help refine the product.

Workshop Overview

Over two intensive days, FundedNext and Intercom teams co-built strategies to evolve Fin AI into a sophisticated, agentic support layer. Day one began with a comprehensive review of Fin AI's business impact at FundedNext, spotlighting significant boosts in productivity and customer satisfaction. This was followed by live demonstrations of advanced features, prompting FundedNext's leadership to provide deep insights on security protocols, regulatory compliance, and integration priorities informed by extensive operational expertise.

On day two, Intercom's delegation collaborated directly with FundedNext's Client Experience team. Together, they analyzed customer scenarios across the spectrum-from basic informational queries to personalized, high-volume, and highly complex cases demanding precise human intervention. These interactive sessions will help to refine Fin AI's ability to deliver automated and semi-automated workflows tailored specifically to FundedNext's operational scale.

Both teams committed to industry-leading AI safety protocols and proactive regulatory compliance-ensuring every automated decision is transparent, auditable, and built on iron-clad data protections.

Phil Moore, Head of Sales Engineering at Intercom, said:

"Workshops like these deliver results that months of Slack messages or video calls simply can't. When we collaborate side by side, ideas flow instantly, alignment happens naturally, and we leave with a shared vision that drives real progress."

Why FundedNext is the Ultimate Proving Ground for Fin AI

Serving retail traders globally with highly diverse and complex trading programs, FundedNext generates a large volume of data, providing Fin AI with a uniquely challenging environment to rapidly advance its predictive capabilities. Successfully managing FundedNext's diverse requirements positions Fin AI to perform exceptionally across any global customer support context.

Tanzim Hasan Fahim, VP of Technology at FundedNext, commented:

"At FundedNext, we manage some of the industry's most demanding environments. Integrating Fin AI requires meticulous execution, particularly around security and compliance. Our close collaboration ensures we're not just adopting technology, but actively setting standards for how AI transforms customer support."

Syed Abdullah Galib, Chief Strategy Officer at FundedNext, said:

"Our partnership with Intercom is already robust, but this workshop pushes our collaboration even further. We are co-shaping the future of AI support-leveraging our unique operational scale to finetune agentic solutions capable of handling hundreds of thousands of complex, personalized interactions seamlessly and securely."

A Generational Breakthrough for Customer Support

This engagement represents a new paradigm in AI-powered customer service-uniting global technology leaders and enterprise innovators to co-build intelligent, agentic support systems. By merging AI-driven efficiency, human expertise, and rigorous security standards, FundedNext and Intercom are defining the future, ensuring every customer interaction is handled with precision, empathy, and unmatched reliability.

About the Partners

Intercom

Intercom enables customer engagement for 30,000+ businesses with a unified platform combining chat, automation, and AI workflows. Its latest roadmap introduces proprietary AI-agent features that blend Fin's automation with expert human handoffs.

FundedNext

FundedNext is a UAE based global proprietary trading platform offering simulated funding to traders in 180+ countries. FundedNext further supports trader development through expert educational resources, a thriving trading community, strategic networking opportunities, and advanced analytical tools. They recently launched their futures prop firm and are expanding their market by introducing its brokerage division in mid-May.

