Global Telecom Solutions: GTS Acquires AMT Telecom Group, Strengthening Leadership in Technology Solutions Distribution

DETROIT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / GTS, a leading Technology Solutions Distributor (TSD), is pleased to announce the acquisition of AMT Telecom Group, a prominent Master Agent based in Michigan and serving the Midwest. This strategic acquisition underscores GTS's commitment to expanding its reach and enhancing its product offerings to better serve its partners and clients.

Founded in 1996 by Fred Trapnell and Tom George, AMT Telecom Group has been a cornerstone in the telecommunications industry for nearly 30 years. Throughout its longstanding run, AMT has proudly supported its agents and provided their clients with innovative technology solutions. The company's dedication to excellence and its strong relationships with partners have made it a trusted name in the industry.

"We feel GTS is a perfect home for our agents, providing them with a great opportunity to enhance their product offerings and accelerate their growth," said Tom George & Fred Trapnell, Managing Partners of AMT. "We are confident GTS is the right company to continue providing excellent support to our agents and their clients."

GTS, known for its comprehensive suite of technology solutions and exceptional service, is excited to welcome AMT's agents and clients into its family. This acquisition will enable GTS to leverage AMT's expertise and longstanding relationships to deliver even greater value to its partners.

"We are thrilled to bring AMT Telecom Group into the GTS family," said Mark Stackpoole, GTS CEO. "AMT's commitment to innovation and partner support aligns perfectly with our mission. GTS will continue to provide unparalleled service and cutting-edge solutions to their clients."

As GTS continues to grow and evolve, this acquisition marks a significant milestone in its journey to becoming the premier technology solutions distributor in the region. The combined strengths of GTS and AMT will create new opportunities for growth and success for all stakeholders involved.

About GTS: GTS is a leading Technology Solutions Distributor (TSD), dedicated to providing innovative technology solutions and exceptional service to its partners and clients. With a comprehensive suite of products and a commitment to excellence, GTS is at the forefront of the technology distribution industry. With over 700 GTS Selling Advisor firms and regarded as a "Top 10" TSD nationwide, GTS is committed to channel excellence and building a robust solutions portfolio and an advisor experience that is unique to the TSD industry.

