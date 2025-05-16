Svitlana Buriak wins the 11th IBFD Frans Vanistendael Award

Amsterdam, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a ceremony this afternoon, Svitlana Buriak was announced as the winner of the award for her publication titled "International Taxation of Global Value Networks", published by IBFD Doctoral Series.

The ongoing discussions regarding the allocation of taxing rights between countries in the digital age have primarily centered around concepts such as permanent establishments (PE) and substantive economic presence. In her book, Svitlana Buriak addresses a crucial yet often overlooked aspect: the increasing trend of 'servicification' in the global economy. Adopting a multi-disciplinary approach, the author brings into focus the role of intangibles and non-equity modes of internationalization, shedding light on the challenges associated with the division of economic rent that arises from these developments. Overall, an eminently readable and thought-provoking work.

For these reasons, the jury concluded that the publication deserved to win the award, which was personally conferred by Rosa Vanistendael, the widow of Frans Vanistendael.

About the author

Dr. Svitlana Buriak is a tax advisor specializing in transfer pricing at Loyens & Loeff (Amsterdam), assistant professor at the University of Amsterdam (UvA), and director of the UvA Centre for Transfer Pricing and Income Allocation. With around 10 years of experience combining practice and policy-oriented academic work, Dr. Buriak focuses on addressing complex international tax and transfer pricing challenges through innovative and practical solutions. Her approach is grounded in legal research, economics, and policy considerations, taking into account evolving economic and business realities, as well as international relations, aiming to deliver legal analyses that are both legally sound and relevant in today's global landscape.

Applications and Nominations are welcome for the 12th IBFD Frans Vanistendael Award 2026

Submissions are accepted until 31 December 2025 at ibfd.award@ibfd.org. Competition rules for 2026 will be available on the websiteas of next week. The 12th Frans Vanistendael Award will be conferred at IBFD's headquarters in Amsterdam in May 2026.

About IBFD

IBFDis a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisers.

Attachment

Svitlana Buriak wins the 11th IBFD Frans Vanistendael Award (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cc1e1d3e-bff9-45fb-a659-41fcfd3d3069)

Emer Cronin IBFD e.cronin@ibfd.org