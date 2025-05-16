Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.05.2025 15:24 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Australian Company Pixevety Wins Data Protection/Privacy Initiative of the Year Award at the 2025 British Data Awards

Finanznachrichten News

SYDNEY, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- pixevety, a leading provider of consent-driven media management solutions for schools, has won the prestigious Data Protection/Privacy Initiative of the Year award at the 2025 British Data Awards. The ceremony, which was held May 14 at The Brewery in London, celebrated the UK's most innovative and impactful data initiatives.

Now in its fifth year, the British Data Awards received a record 448 entries from a diverse range of organisations, including start-ups, public sector bodies, and FTSE 100 companies. pixevety's recognition underscores its commitment to safeguarding student privacy through its ISO 27001 certified platform, which integrates seamlessly with school systems to manage media content securely and in compliance with data protection regulations.

"This award is a testament to our team's dedication to placing privacy at the forefront of educational technology," said Colin Anson, CEO and Co-Founder of pixevety. "We have only recently entered the UK market and are honoured to be recognised among the UK's leading data innovators. Our commitment to supporting schools and protecting their communities across the world is unwavering"

pixevety's platform is designed to address the growing concerns around digital privacy in educational settings, providing schools with tools to manage photos and videos responsibly while ensuring compliance with both Australian Privacy Principles (APPs) and UK-GDPR standards. Its compliance edtech has seen it become one of the world's most trusted media management platforms. www.pixevety.com

For more information about Pixevety and its award-winning solutions, please visit www.pixevety.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/australian-company-pixevety-wins-data-protectionprivacy-initiative-of-the-year-award-at-the-2025-british-data-awards-302457792.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.