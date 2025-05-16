Australian Company Pixevety Wins Data Protection/Privacy Initiative of the Year Award at the 2025 British Data Awards

SYDNEY, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- pixevety, a leading provider of consent-driven media management solutions for schools, has won the prestigious Data Protection/Privacy Initiative of the Year award at the 2025 British Data Awards. The ceremony, which was held May 14 at The Brewery in London, celebrated the UK's most innovative and impactful data initiatives.

Now in its fifth year, the British Data Awards received a record 448 entries from a diverse range of organisations, including start-ups, public sector bodies, and FTSE 100 companies. pixevety's recognition underscores its commitment to safeguarding student privacy through its ISO 27001 certified platform, which integrates seamlessly with school systems to manage media content securely and in compliance with data protection regulations.

"This award is a testament to our team's dedication to placing privacy at the forefront of educational technology," said Colin Anson, CEO and Co-Founder of pixevety. "We have only recently entered the UK market and are honoured to be recognised among the UK's leading data innovators. Our commitment to supporting schools and protecting their communities across the world is unwavering"

pixevety's platform is designed to address the growing concerns around digital privacy in educational settings, providing schools with tools to manage photos and videos responsibly while ensuring compliance with both Australian Privacy Principles (APPs) and UK-GDPR standards. Its compliance edtech has seen it become one of the world's most trusted media management platforms. www.pixevety.com

For more information about Pixevety and its award-winning solutions, please visit www.pixevety.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/australian-company-pixevety-wins-data-protectionprivacy-initiative-of-the-year-award-at-the-2025-british-data-awards-302457792.html