JAGGAER's long-standing clients Signify and TK Elevator both shortlisted for leading international procurement accolade

JAGGAER, a global leader in Source-to-Pay and Supplier Collaboration, is proud to announce that its long-standing clients TK Elevator (TKE), a global leader in urban mobility and one of the world's leading manufacturers and service providers for elevator, escalator, moving walks and service providers, and Signify, a leading Dutch multinational lighting corporation, have both been shortlisted in categories of the prestigious World Procurement Awards.

Double shortlist for JAGGAER clients at World Procurement Awards

The World Procurement Awards celebrate excellence in procurement and represent the pinnacle of professional achievement. Recognised globally for its prestige, this event honours the leaders and organisations that excel in innovation, efficiency, and sustainability. The awards spotlight the best practices and transformative strategies shaping the future of procurement.

TKE was shortlisted in the JAGGAER Procurement Transformation Award category which specifically acknowledges significant advancement in a procurement function, whether it be the improvement of an underperforming team or taking an already high-performing unit to the next level. Signify, on the other hand, was among the finalists for the Procurement Team Award category, that specifically acknowledges teams that share a clear purpose and are committed to excellence in procurement and driving business impact; yet foster a culture of openness, individual and collective growth, and trust.

JAGGAER is proud that its support to these leaders in their sectors has contributed to the achievement of these important acknowledgements. Specifically, JAGGAER provided TKE transformative technology to standardize procurement processes on a global level and cut costs, and helped Signify transition to more resilient supply chain management.

"We're honoured to have been part of the process with Signify and TK Elevator right from the start, contributing to helping them achieve their procurement objectives to reduce costs, standardize processes and become more resilient in volatile times," said Simon Thompson, VP Northern Europe at JAGGAER.

"JAGGAER's support as a technology provider has been essential as we move through our transformative journey. The centralisation and streamlining of procurement across multiple countries and suppliers has reduced complexity and strengthened TKE's oversight and transparency, enabling us to achieve important savings," commented Oscar Rego, Chief Procurement Officer at TKE.

"The whole team is thrilled that our work has been showcased in this way. Being finalists in this award is a testament to the great work and collaborative outlook of the whole team. Shared ethics, a collaborative mindset and drive have led this formidable team to achieve results that are truly greater than the sum of its parts," confirmed Arnold Chatelain, Transformation Program Director at Signify.

About JAGGAER

JAGGAER is a global leader in enterprise procurement and supplier collaboration, and the catalyst for enhancing human decision-making to accelerate business outcomes. We help organizations to manage and automate complex processes while enabling their highly resilient, accountable, and integrated supplier base. Backed by 30 years of expertise, our proven AI-powered industry-specific solutions, services, and partnerships form JAGGAER One, serving direct and indirect, upstream, and downstream, in settings demanding an intelligent and comprehensive source-to-pay solution. Our 1,200 global employees are obsessed with helping customers create value, transform their businesses, and accelerate their journey to Autonomous Commerce.

For more information, visit www.jaggaer.com.

ABOUT TK ELEVATOR

TK Elevator (TKE) is a global leader in vertical transportation and urban mobility. We provide engineering that keeps the world moving, from design to installation and maintenance on any brand of elevators, escalators, walkways, lifts, passenger boarding bridges, stairlifts, platform lifts and home elevators any place and any time. With our digital solutions like AGILE and the IoT platform, MAX, there are no longer any limits to urban mobility. TK Elevator became independent following its separation from the thyssenkrupp group in 2020. The company achieved sales of €9.3 billion in fiscal year 2023/2024. With around 50,000 employees, 25,000 service technicians and over 1,000 support centers globally, we are moved by what moves people. TKE Move Beyond.

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers and the Internet of Things. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. Our advanced products, systems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2024, we had sales of EUR 6.1 billion, approximately 29,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We feature in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and hold the EcoVadis Platinum rating, placing in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on LinkedIn, Instagram and X. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

Signify global brands include: Philips, Philips Hue, WiZ, Interact, ColorKinetics, Dynalite, Telensa, Signify myCreation, Signify BrightSites, NatureConnect, Trulifi.

