eXoZymes Highlights Scalable Biomanufacturing Platform and First Spinout, NCTx, on Grow Everything Podcast

MONROVIA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / Today, eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ) ("eXoZymes") - a pioneer of AI-engineered enzymes that can transform sustainable feedstock into nutraceuticals, medicines, and other essential chemicals - was featured on the latest episode of the Grow Everything podcast, revealing how the company's AI-engineered exozymes are reshaping the next generation of biomanufacturing by enabling sustainable chemical production outside of living cells.

Considered one of the leading podcasts in biotechnology, the Grow Everything podcast is co-hosted by biotech experts, Erum Azeez Khan and Karl Schmieder, M.S./M.F.A. Previous episodes have featured guests - including key individuals from companies like NVIDIA, Estée Lauder, and Robertet - discussing the impact of synthetic biology on all industries.

"Cells weren't built to manufacture what we need, and they fight us every step of the way. Using AI-engineered exozymes, we flip the model. We run enzyme-powered chemistry with engineering-level precision - without the constraints of biology. The right way to think of this, is really that exozymes is a new type of chemistry that doesn't deplete natural resources; it isn't toxic or polluting; and unlike cell-based SynBio, this does scale to an industrial level." states CEO of eXoZymes, Michael Heltzen.

Heltzen continues, "We just launched NCTx - our new spinout company producing NCT, a rare small molecule with strong potential to treat non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which currently is an unmet nutritional and medical need. It's a perfect showcase for our platform: a powerful molecule found in nature, virtually impossible to access at scale - until now. In other words, we're not just prototyping anymore. We're building real solutions at scale - and we're inviting partners to join us."

Grow Everything podcast co-host, Erum Azeez Khan, comments, "Over the past decade, the move from the lab success to commercial scale has been a challenge for most synthetic biology projects. Overcoming that bottleneck makes engineered biology tangible, scalable, and investable. The NCTx announcement is a fundamental shift that makes biomanufacturing predictable and signals the industry has entered the next phase in biomanufacturing."

The entire podcast episode is available here on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

Together with partners, eXoZymes' main focus is to scale production of high-value / low-volume compounds in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical markets, as well as pursuing advanced projects like Sustainable Aviation Fuels, backed by DoE and DoD funding. The company recently went public on NASDAQ and is actively seeking partners for co-development and licensing.

About eXoZymes

Founded in 2019, the company has developed a biomanufacturing platform that - as a historic first - offers the tools and insights to design, engineer, control and optimize nature's own natural processes to produce chemical compounds, enabling the company's partners to replace traditional petro-chemical production methods with a new commercially scalable, sustainable, and eco-friendly alternative: exozymes.

Exozymes are advanced enzymes enhanced through AI and bioengineering to thrive in a bioreactor outside of living cells. Exozymes can replace toxic petrochemical processes and inefficient biochemical extraction with sustainable and scalable biosolutions that transform biomass into essential chemicals, medicines, and biofuels.

By freeing enzyme-driven chemical reactions from the limitations imposed by cells, exozyme biosolutions eliminate the scaling bottleneck that has hampered commercial success in the synthetic biology (SynBio) space, making exozymes the next generation of biomanufacturing.

While the company, eXoZymes Inc., has introduced "exozymes" as a scientific concept, they are not trademarking the concept, as they view it as a new nomenclature for wide adoption for this next generation of biomanufacturing that eXoZymes aims to pioneer and be the market leader of.

Learn more on exozymes.com

eXoZymes Safe Harbor

