Freitag, 16.05.2025
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
16.05.2025 15:50 Uhr
Black Book Research: Black Book Survey Reveals Urgent EHR Gaps as Canada's New Government Prioritizes Digital Health Reform

National Poll of 1,277 IT Leaders and Clinicians Reveals Persistent Interoperability and Usability Challenges Despite Billions in Digital Health Investment

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / A new national survey by Black Book Market Research reveals that despite ongoing investments in digital health, Canada's electronic health record (EHR) systems remain fragmented, outdated, and under-optimized-posing significant risks to care quality and national health equity. The findings arrive as Prime Minister Mark Carney's newly elected Liberal government signals a strong commitment to modernizing digital infrastructure and addressing interoperability shortfalls.

Survey Highlights: A Cross-Canada Call for Action

Polling 1,277 Canadian healthcare professionals in Q1/Q2 2025 including IT leaders, clinicians, and agency administrators the 2025 Canadian EHR Adoption and Optimization Poll (an extension ot the 2025 Black Book of Global HIT Report) uncovered five critical barriers to effective digital health delivery:

System Fragmentation: 81% of respondents cited fragmented provincial systems as the top obstacle to seamless EHR interoperability.

Legacy Technology: 87% reported that outdated EHR platforms, especially in rural and remote areas, hinder care coordination and digital access.

Lack of National Standards: 84% identified the absence of standardized data-sharing protocols as a key challenge.

Usability Issues: 62% of clinical users expressed frustration with non-intuitive interfaces and frequent system downtimes.

Insufficient Incentives: 70% of IT leaders noted that current funding models and vendor contracts lack motivation for achieving true interoperability.

Actionable Recommendations from EHR Users

Based on direct input from the survey participants, Black Book outlines three actionable priorities for EHR vendors and Canadian health system leaders:

Establish Cross-Provincial Interoperability Accelerators: Collaborate on pilot projects that demonstrate scalable interoperability use cases across provinces.

Prioritize User-Centered Design: Engage frontline users in the development process to ensure platforms align with real-world workflows.

Mandate Transparency in Vendor Roadmaps: Require vendors to publish clear timelines for interoperability improvements and UI updates.

Government Momentum: A New Era for Digital Health

The survey's release coincides with significant political developments. Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party secured a minority government in the recent federal election, emphasizing a commitment to modernizing Canada's digital infrastructure. The government plans to implement a middle-income tax cut before July 1, aiming to boost affordability and economic growth.

Additionally, Canada's Shared Pan-Canadian Interoperability Roadmap, spearheaded by Canada Health Infoway, aims to advance interoperable health systems across provinces and territories.

Black Book's Commitment

Black Book Market Research remains dedicated to providing unbiased, authentic feedback from healthcare professionals to drive accountability and innovation in the Canadian healthcare ecosystem. The full report, including detailed vendor performance ratings and regional insights, is available for registered stakeholders at

"With increased regulatory scrutiny expected in 2025, particularly around interoperability compliance and digital health accessibility, Canadian healthcare organizations must prioritize scalable, integrated, and user-centric EHR solutions to close gaps and improve patient outcomes," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research.

For more information or to access the complete survey report, visit: www.blackbookmarketresearch.com or contact research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

Contact Information

Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
8008637590

SOURCE: Black Book Research



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/black-book-survey-reveals-urgent-ehr-gaps-as-canada%e2%80%99s-new-government-1028577

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
