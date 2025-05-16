Vesuvius Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16

16 May 2025

Vesuvius plc - Result of Annual General Meeting 2025 ("AGM")

Vesuvius plc ("the Company") confirms that, at its AGM held today, each of the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting to Shareholders dated 27 March 2025 were passed by the Shareholders. A poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting and the results, certified by the scrutineer Equiniti Limited, were as follows:

RESOLUTIONS FOR AGAINST TOTAL No. of votes cast1 % of votes cast No. of votes cast % of votes cast No. of votes cast3 % of Issued Share Capital2 Votes withheld3 1 Receipt of Annual Report and Accounts 220,983,929 100.00% 6,712 0.00% 220,990,641 89.05% 914,776 2 Declaration of Final Dividend 217,678,721 100.00% 1,881 0.00% 217,680,602 87.71% 4,224,815 3 Approval of Directors' Remuneration Report 221,182,193 99.68% 714,502 0.32% 221,896,695 89.41% 8,722 4 Election of Italia Boninelli 217,450,121 99.90% 227,506 0.10% 217,677,627 87.71% 4,227,790 5 Re-election of Patrick André 220,932,858 99.56% 965,621 0.44% 221,898,479 89.41% 6,938 6 Re-election of Carla Bailo 217,454,436 99.90% 223,191 0.10% 217,677,627 87.71% 4,227,790 7 Re-election of Mark Collis 221,512,139 99.83% 386,340 0.17% 221,898,479 89.41% 6,938 8 Re-election of Carl-Peter Forster 208,366,747 95.98% 8,727,696 4.02% 217,094,443 87.48% 4,810,974 9 Re-election of Dinggui Gao 217,453,783 99.90% 223,844 0.10% 217,677,627 87.71% 4,227,790 10 Re-election of Friederike Helfer 218,057,012 98.27% 3,841,467 1.73% 221,898,479 89.41% 6,938 11 Re-election of Eva Lindqvist 216,935,065 99.66% 742,562 0.34% 217,677,627 87.71% 4,227,790 12 Re-election of Robert MacLeod 221,675,530 99.90% 222,949 0.10% 221,898,479 89.41% 6,938 13 Reappointment of Auditor 220,667,375 99.71% 649,237 0.29% 221,316,612 89.18% 588,805 14 Remuneration of Auditor 221,322,932 99.74% 573,852 0.26% 221,896,784 89.41% 8,633 15 Authority to incur political expenditure 221,138,562 99.66% 762,542 0.34% 221,901,104 89.41% 4,313 16 Authority to allot shares 211,965,870 95.52% 9,935,283 4.48% 221,901,153 89.41% 4,264 17 Special Resolution: Authority to dis-apply pre-emption Rights 216,320,841 97.49% 5,578,973 2.51% 221,899,814 89.41% 5,603 18 Special Resolution: Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights only in connection with an acquisition or specified investment 215,450,188 97.09% 6,447,296 2.91% 221,897,484 89.41% 7,933 19 Special Resolution: Authority to purchase own shares 217,606,960 99.98% 44,610 0.02% 217,651,570 87.70% 4,253,847 20 Special Resolution: Authority to call a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice 215,295,289 97.02% 6,605,838 2.98% 221,901,127 89.41% 4,290 21 Ordinary Resolution: Amendment to the aggregate cap on the remuneration of Non-executive Directors 221,867,365 99.99% 28,327 0.01% 221,895,692 89.41% 9,725

Notes:

Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total. The total number of shares in issue is 255,442,891 of which 7,271,174 shares are held as Treasury shares. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 248,171,717. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution. All percentages are shown to two decimal places.

This information will also shortly be available to view on the Company's website at: www.vesuvius.com .

A copy of Resolution 21 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2 and will be available to view at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact:

Henry Knowles, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0) 20 7822 0000 Rachel Stevens, Group Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

