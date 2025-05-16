Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 | Ticker-Symbol: V4S
Frankfurt
16.05.25 | 08:03
4,260 Euro
-0,93 % -0,040
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2604,54016:30
PR Newswire
16.05.2025 16:00 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vesuvius Plc - Result of AGM

Finanznachrichten News

Vesuvius Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16

16 May 2025

Vesuvius plc - Result of Annual General Meeting 2025 ("AGM")

Vesuvius plc ("the Company") confirms that, at its AGM held today, each of the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting to Shareholders dated 27 March 2025 were passed by the Shareholders. A poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting and the results, certified by the scrutineer Equiniti Limited, were as follows:

RESOLUTIONS

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL

No. of votes cast1

% of votes cast

No. of votes cast

% of votes cast

No. of votes cast3

% of Issued Share Capital2

Votes withheld3

1

Receipt of Annual Report and Accounts

220,983,929

100.00%

6,712

0.00%

220,990,641

89.05%

914,776

2

Declaration of Final Dividend

217,678,721

100.00%

1,881

0.00%

217,680,602

87.71%

4,224,815

3

Approval of Directors' Remuneration Report

221,182,193

99.68%

714,502

0.32%

221,896,695

89.41%

8,722

4

Election of Italia Boninelli

217,450,121

99.90%

227,506

0.10%

217,677,627

87.71%

4,227,790

5

Re-election of Patrick André

220,932,858

99.56%

965,621

0.44%

221,898,479

89.41%

6,938

6

Re-election of Carla Bailo

217,454,436

99.90%

223,191

0.10%

217,677,627

87.71%

4,227,790

7

Re-election of Mark Collis

221,512,139

99.83%

386,340

0.17%

221,898,479

89.41%

6,938

8

Re-election of Carl-Peter Forster

208,366,747

95.98%

8,727,696

4.02%

217,094,443

87.48%

4,810,974

9

Re-election of Dinggui Gao

217,453,783

99.90%

223,844

0.10%

217,677,627

87.71%

4,227,790

10

Re-election of Friederike Helfer

218,057,012

98.27%

3,841,467

1.73%

221,898,479

89.41%

6,938

11

Re-election of Eva Lindqvist

216,935,065

99.66%

742,562

0.34%

217,677,627

87.71%

4,227,790

12

Re-election of Robert MacLeod

221,675,530

99.90%

222,949

0.10%

221,898,479

89.41%

6,938

13

Reappointment of Auditor

220,667,375

99.71%

649,237

0.29%

221,316,612

89.18%

588,805

14

Remuneration of Auditor

221,322,932

99.74%

573,852

0.26%

221,896,784

89.41%

8,633

15

Authority to incur political expenditure

221,138,562

99.66%

762,542

0.34%

221,901,104

89.41%

4,313

16

Authority to allot shares

211,965,870

95.52%

9,935,283

4.48%

221,901,153

89.41%

4,264

17

Special Resolution:

Authority to dis-apply pre-emption Rights

216,320,841

97.49%

5,578,973

2.51%

221,899,814

89.41%

5,603

18

Special Resolution:

Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights only in connection with an acquisition or specified investment

215,450,188

97.09%

6,447,296

2.91%

221,897,484

89.41%

7,933

19

Special Resolution:

Authority to purchase own shares

217,606,960

99.98%

44,610

0.02%

217,651,570

87.70%

4,253,847

20

Special Resolution:

Authority to call a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice

215,295,289

97.02%

6,605,838

2.98%

221,901,127

89.41%

4,290

21

Ordinary Resolution:

Amendment to the aggregate cap on the remuneration of Non-executive Directors

221,867,365

99.99%

28,327

0.01%

221,895,692

89.41%

9,725

Notes:

  1. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total.
  2. The total number of shares in issue is 255,442,891 of which 7,271,174 shares are held as Treasury shares. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 248,171,717.
  3. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
  4. All percentages are shown to two decimal places.

This information will also shortly be available to view on the Company's website at: www.vesuvius.com.

A copy of Resolution 21 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2 and will be available to view at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact:

Henry Knowles, General Counsel and Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 7822 0000

Rachel Stevens, Group Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.