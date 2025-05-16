Vesuvius Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16
16 May 2025
Vesuvius plc - Result of Annual General Meeting 2025 ("AGM")
Vesuvius plc ("the Company") confirms that, at its AGM held today, each of the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting to Shareholders dated 27 March 2025 were passed by the Shareholders. A poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting and the results, certified by the scrutineer Equiniti Limited, were as follows:
RESOLUTIONS
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL
No. of votes cast1
% of votes cast
No. of votes cast
% of votes cast
No. of votes cast3
% of Issued Share Capital2
Votes withheld3
1
Receipt of Annual Report and Accounts
220,983,929
100.00%
6,712
0.00%
220,990,641
89.05%
914,776
2
Declaration of Final Dividend
217,678,721
100.00%
1,881
0.00%
217,680,602
87.71%
4,224,815
3
Approval of Directors' Remuneration Report
221,182,193
99.68%
714,502
0.32%
221,896,695
89.41%
8,722
4
Election of Italia Boninelli
217,450,121
99.90%
227,506
0.10%
217,677,627
87.71%
4,227,790
5
Re-election of Patrick André
220,932,858
99.56%
965,621
0.44%
221,898,479
89.41%
6,938
6
Re-election of Carla Bailo
217,454,436
99.90%
223,191
0.10%
217,677,627
87.71%
4,227,790
7
Re-election of Mark Collis
221,512,139
99.83%
386,340
0.17%
221,898,479
89.41%
6,938
8
Re-election of Carl-Peter Forster
208,366,747
95.98%
8,727,696
4.02%
217,094,443
87.48%
4,810,974
9
Re-election of Dinggui Gao
217,453,783
99.90%
223,844
0.10%
217,677,627
87.71%
4,227,790
10
Re-election of Friederike Helfer
218,057,012
98.27%
3,841,467
1.73%
221,898,479
89.41%
6,938
11
Re-election of Eva Lindqvist
216,935,065
99.66%
742,562
0.34%
217,677,627
87.71%
4,227,790
12
Re-election of Robert MacLeod
221,675,530
99.90%
222,949
0.10%
221,898,479
89.41%
6,938
13
Reappointment of Auditor
220,667,375
99.71%
649,237
0.29%
221,316,612
89.18%
588,805
14
Remuneration of Auditor
221,322,932
99.74%
573,852
0.26%
221,896,784
89.41%
8,633
15
Authority to incur political expenditure
221,138,562
99.66%
762,542
0.34%
221,901,104
89.41%
4,313
16
Authority to allot shares
211,965,870
95.52%
9,935,283
4.48%
221,901,153
89.41%
4,264
17
Special Resolution:
Authority to dis-apply pre-emption Rights
216,320,841
97.49%
5,578,973
2.51%
221,899,814
89.41%
5,603
18
Special Resolution:
Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights only in connection with an acquisition or specified investment
215,450,188
97.09%
6,447,296
2.91%
221,897,484
89.41%
7,933
19
Special Resolution:
Authority to purchase own shares
217,606,960
99.98%
44,610
0.02%
217,651,570
87.70%
4,253,847
20
Special Resolution:
Authority to call a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice
215,295,289
97.02%
6,605,838
2.98%
221,901,127
89.41%
4,290
21
Ordinary Resolution:
Amendment to the aggregate cap on the remuneration of Non-executive Directors
221,867,365
99.99%
28,327
0.01%
221,895,692
89.41%
9,725
Notes:
- Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total.
- The total number of shares in issue is 255,442,891 of which 7,271,174 shares are held as Treasury shares. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 248,171,717.
- A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
- All percentages are shown to two decimal places.
This information will also shortly be available to view on the Company's website at: www.vesuvius.com.
A copy of Resolution 21 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2 and will be available to view at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
For further information, please contact:
Henry Knowles, General Counsel and Company Secretary
+44 (0) 20 7822 0000
Rachel Stevens, Group Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7387 545 271
About Vesuvius plc
Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.
We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.
We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.
Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.
Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.
We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.
